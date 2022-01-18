Biweekly Bios: Jenna Sweetman!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air.
This week, the spotlight is on DJ Flick Chick, our program director and a member of WUSC since the spring of 2020! She had her specialty show The Drive In every Monday from 8PM-10PM last semster, but is away from us this semester while she’s participating in the Disney College Program! We miss you Jenna.
Name: Jenna Sweetman
DJ Name: DJ Flick Chick
Show Description: I play movie soundtracks and scores while going into detail about the history and importance of the music in the movie
Year & Major: Junior, Hospitality Management major, Film and Media Studies minor
Hometown: Bridgewater, NJ
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Hobbies Outside of Radio: I am an active beekeeper for the past 4 years back at my home in New Jersey. I paint records in my spare time for the past two years with about 30 records as of now. Music and movies have always been a passion of mine.
What ya been listening to most these days? The White Stripes
Guilty Pleasure Listening: A guilty pleasure of mine has always been the Clueless Soundtrack
Best moment with WUSC: Going to the Karaoke night at New Brooklyn Tavern
Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: I Had A Dream That You Were Mine by Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
First Concert Experience: Miley Cyrus in 2009
Favorite Columbia Spot: Papa Jazz Record Store
Random Thing: I love escape rooms! I think they are one of the best things that you can do for team building and I have done 58 of them and I used to work at one
Hit Jenna’s show up with a follow on Instagram!