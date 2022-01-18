Biweekly Bios: Jenna Sweetman!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air.

This week, the spotlight is on DJ Flick Chick, our program director and a member of WUSC since the spring of 2020! She had her specialty show The Drive In every Monday from 8PM-10PM last semster, but is away from us this semester while she’s participating in the Disney College Program! We miss you Jenna.

Name: Jenna Sweetman

DJ Name: DJ Flick Chick

Show Description: I play movie soundtracks and scores while going into detail about the history and importance of the music in the movie

Year & Major: Junior, Hospitality Management major, Film and Media Studies minor

Hometown: Bridgewater, NJ

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Hobbies Outside of Radio: I am an active beekeeper for the past 4 years back at my home in New Jersey. I paint records in my spare time for the past two years with about 30 records as of now. Music and movies have always been a passion of mine.

What ya been listening to most these days? The White Stripes

Guilty Pleasure Listening: A guilty pleasure of mine has always been the Clueless Soundtrack

Best moment with WUSC: Going to the Karaoke night at New Brooklyn Tavern

Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: I Had A Dream That You Were Mine by Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

First Concert Experience: Miley Cyrus in 2009

Favorite Columbia Spot: Papa Jazz Record Store

Random Thing: I love escape rooms! I think they are one of the best things that you can do for team building and I have done 58 of them and I used to work at one

Hit Jenna’s show up with a follow on Instagram!