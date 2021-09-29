Biweekly Bios: Katie McCain!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This week, the spotlight is on DJ Miss Behavin’, a DJ since the fall of 2019! She has her specialty blues/oldies show Jazz Slam every Tuesday from 10AM-12PM! Listen or “be a rhombus.”
Name: Katie McCain!
DJ Name: DJ Miss Behavin’
Show Description: Jazz, blues, and oldies with poetry here and there
Year & Major: Senior bio major
Hometown: Greenville, SC
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Crocheting, watching movies, and hiking
What ya been listening to most these days? Lake Street Drive
Best moment with WUSC: All the parties
First Concert Experience: The Cheetah Girls
Favorite spot in Columbia: The booth!
Music Dislikes: Anything by Maroon 5 after 2005
Random thing: When I was 5 I had a dream where I was kidnapped by an orange T-Rex in a police officer’s uniform and he ripped the skin off my back and hung it on a wall, and I still remember it vividly to this day.
Strong end note. We love Songs About Jane too. Follow her on Instagram here!