Biweekly Bios: Laura Roher!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air.

This week, the spotlight is on DJ Bear, our new social media director & a member of WUSC since February of 2019! She has her freeform show The Bear Jamboree every Friday from 7PM-8PM, ready to start your weekend off on the right foot.

Name: Laura Roher

DJ Name: DJ Bear

Show Description: Artfully selected collective chaos

Year & Major: Junior, Environmental Science

Hometown: Fort Collins, CO

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius (AGAIN?! Same as our last two DJ spotlights! Too many hot-tempered people.)

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Photography, boxing, reading, hiking & camping!

What ya been listening to most these days? Cage the Elephant, Glass Animals, Sublime or some straight 60s rock

Best moment with WUSC: Getting calls from strangers during my show who like my music or just want to say hi. I love the connection to the community.

First Concert Experience: The Denver Underground – very chaotic and amazing

Favorite spot in Columbia: Pho Viet!

Random Thing: Still can’t ride a bike.

Once again we see that Pho Viet is the goat. Tune into The Bear Jamboree this Friday!