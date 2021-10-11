Biweekly Bios: Maddie Zediker!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air.

This week, the spotlight is on DJ Angel Hair, our training director & a member of WUSC since the fall of 2019! She has her freeform show My Chemical Rave every Wednesday from 12PM-2PM with co-host DJ Daus, ready to amp you up every hump day.

Name: Maddie Zediker!

DJ Name: DJ Angel Hair

Show Description: A mix of EDM, pop punk, anime openers, Tik Tok hits, covers and everything in between

Year & Major: Pharm. D. Candidate Class of 2025

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius (same as Katie McCain, our last DJ spotlight!)

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Thrifting, any type of arts and crafts (but most recently jewelry making) and collecting all things Halloween (especially ghosts)

What ya been listening to most these days? New ABBA songs!!!

Guilty Pleasure Listening: The soundtracks of Grease, Mamma Mia & Hairspray

Best moment with WUSC: All the late nights in the studio during my first semester show from 12AM-1AM while hanging out with my co-host and friends

Music Library Gem: A Punk Goes ’80s CD

First Concert Experience: 5 seconds of summer on their first tour. An 1100/10 experience.

Favorite spot in Columbia: Pho Viet

Random thing: I hate the texture of, like, 75% of foods.

Pho Viet is the goat. Keep up with Maddie & My Chemical Rave on Instagram here!