Biweekly Bios: Noah Miller!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air.
This week, the spotlight is on DJ Witchfinder a member of WUSC since the second semester of his sophmore year! He has his freeform show Couples Therapy with DJ Tazeraz every Wednesday from 4PM-6PM, blessing your ears with a lil hump day magic!
Name: Noah Miller
DJ Name: DJ Witchfinder
Show Description: Anything from classical music to doom metal and arguing hot takes
Year & Major: Senior, Finance & Accounting
Hometown: Columbia, SC
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Reading & Hanging Out
What ya been listening to most these days? Dead Kennedy’s, Killing Joke, and Acid Bath
Guilty Pleasure Listening: Weezer is guilty pleasure listening
Best moments with WUSC: House parties
Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: The Glow Pt. 2
Favorite Columbia Spot: Ramen House
Random Thing: I have this shampoo called cake and it makes my hair smell like cake, I think it’s made for women but I don’t care
Tune into Couples Therapy on Wednesdays, and hit DJ Witchfinder & Tazeraz up with a follow on Instagram!
Posted on December 14, 2021 at 11:25 pm
