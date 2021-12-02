Christmas Music Fatigue: A Holiday Curse

“You behaved well in this year?” Serious stylish, Saint Nicholas in glass spectacles folded cross hands over chests look at camera with calm confident concentrated face isolated on shine red background

By Maddie Tharp // DJ Possum

Happy December everyone! We’ve almost made it through 2021, and it’s finally time for festivities to begin. Now that the holiday season is officially upon us, it’s time for a return of the age-old question: How early is too early for Christmas music? December 1st is typically used as a natural starting date for radio stations. After all, it’s the beginning of the month, and the beginning of the holiday season. This leaves 25 days to enjoy Christmas music before heading into the new year.

However, if you’ve been diligently listening to Christmas music since the end of Halloween, you might find yourself succumbing to Christmas Music Fatigue.

Christmas Music Fatigue occurs when you’ve listened to so much Christmas music within a short period of time, you can’t stand to listen to any more. This overload causes exhaustion, and it’s made worse when the holiday tunes are unavoidable. Even the most diehard Christmas fans can find themselves dreading hearing “Jingle Bell Rock” for the millionth time.

If you’re a Christmas music purist who exclusively listens to the traditional songs, you’ll notice that it’s easy to get Christmas Music Fatigue. “Holiday Classics” playlists are reserved for a select few songs, which can get old fast. Year after year of the hearing the same songs by the same artists can cause Christmas Music Fatigue to occur even faster.

There is a solution! The less strict your standards are for your Christmas music, the easier it will be to avoid Christmas Music Fatigue. It’s likely that some of your favorite artists have released covers or original Christmas music you can add to your lineup.

No matter when you start listening to Christmas music, if you choose to listen to it at all, I hope you enjoy the holiday season and don’t suffer from Christmas Music Fatigue. What do you think? Are you listening to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” year-round? Do you avoid Christmas music as much as possible? Let us know in the comments below!

