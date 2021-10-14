Cockstock Artist Spotlight: Young Nudy

by Katia Rodengen // Music Office Member

This year for homecoming, I was especially excited to learn who was performing at Cockstock…Young Nudy! I’ve been a huge fan of his since his first Slimeball album in 2016. He’s from Atlanta, GA just like many other current popular rappers such as Young Thug, Future, Gucci, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and more. The Atlanta sound is huge in the rap music scene right now, with many rappers basing their sound on it or trying to mimic the melting pot of flows.

Some of my favorite Nudy songs include “Deeper Than Rap”, “Sherbert”, “Nun Like This” and “Andy G”. Nudy’s music usually has a dark ambiance to it complemented with bouncy, groovy beats. Some producers Nudy has worked with are actually Columbia, SC natives like Pierre Bourne and Jetsonmade. Other major producers like Metroboomin, Wheezy, Maaly Raw and more have also worked with Nudy.

Young Nudy’s real name is Quantavious Tavario Thomas, and he’s a sagittarius born on December 17, 1992. You could say he started off in the Soundcloud rapper wave, except he was one of the few artists that took off beyond the app’s era.

Young Nudy’s music is heavily related to my coming of age story (still in progress.) I’ve been listening to him since I was 15 and his music still hits just as hard now that I’m 21. I’ve always been passionate about music, but I formed an emotional relationship with Nudy’s songs. They always picked my spirits up and changed my mood for the better.

After the Cockstock performance reveal, Young Nudy was a hot topic on campus in my friend groups. A common conversation about the topic was that most people (other than my friends) were not too excited about Young Nudy. I didn’t understand, I thought, who doesn’t like Young Nudy? I heard that a majority of UofSC students didnt even know who Young Nudy was. This blog post is my way of educating my peers on the huge talent that we have coming to perform for us in just one day! Get familiar with his music before Friday night, USC!

Check out Young Nudy on Instagram here, and also be sure to check out some of Katia’s other music reviews and interviews on her Youtube channel!