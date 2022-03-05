Concert Photos: Our February Concert!

by WUSC Blog Staff

We had an awesome February concert at the New Brookland Tavern to celebrate Black History Month. Sanchez Goodjoin kicked off the night, followed by rapper Toni Esther and local legend Opus & The Frequencies . All photos were taken by our very own Hadley Schaffer! For some highlights, check out the gallery below. And check out some more exclusive photos from the night on Hadley’s Instagram here!

Sanchez Goodjoin kicking off the night















Toni Esther’s up!!!







Opus & The Frequencies Closing Us Out!































