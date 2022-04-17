DJ Bio: Andrew Hardin!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!
This week, the spotlight is on Andrew Hardin, a member of WUSC since September 2021! He has his specialty show Blue Light Café Saturdays from 12 to 2 AM, “soundtracking your midnight coffee break!”
Meet Andrew:
DJ Name: The Barista
Show Description: A healthy mix of indie pop, electronic, lofi, and experimental music, backed by a comfortable and chill atmosphere and accompanied by small talk of music, coffee, and technology
Year & Major: Freshman, Aerospace Engineering
Hometown: Matthews, NC
Hobbies Outside Radio: VR, Coffee (drinking and making drinks), video games, spikeball
What ya been listening to most these days? Tame Impala
Guilty Pleasure Listening: Billie Eilish
Best Moment with WUSC: Winning a toilet bowl strobe light at Dave and Busters
Favorite Gems You’ve Found in the Music Library: The Sanderlings
First Concert Experience: 7th grade TobyMac concert. Nosebleed section; is not my favorite
Favorite Columbia Spot: Drip Coffee
Random Thing: La Croix is water in its finest form
Hit Andrew up with a follow on his show’s Instagram!