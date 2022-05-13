DJ Bio: Camryn Teder!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week the spotlight is on Camryn Teder, a member of WUSC since 2019 (her freshman year!!) She had her specialty show PB & Jams with DJ T-Roy 8 pm-10 pm on Wednesday nights, but she just graduated this month.

Meet Camryn:

DJ Name: Groove Girl

Show Description: My cohost Troy and I used to have a freeform show and would lean toward indie rock and pop (like one of my fav groups Animal Collective), but this year we did a comedy/variety show! We’ve done our show together for the past 3 years and we will miss it so much

Year & Major: Senior Media Arts Major

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Writing, hanging with ma friends, watching Arrested Development

What ya been listening to most these days? Kate Bush! Mona Lisa Jr! Self-Help! Perfume Genius! Art Star! Everybody!

Best Moments with WUSC: All of the get togethers with fellow DJs <3

Guilty Pleasure Listening : Was really obsessed with Toy-Box as a kid and still find myself listening to them sometimes oops

Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: We got clipping.’s album Visions of Bodies Being Burned prior to its release in 2020 which I was so excited to find! Fun fact: I listened to that CD at night alone in my car a few days before Halloween and was very scared.

First Concert Experience: Taylor Swift’s 2011 Speak Now tour!

Favorite Columbia Spot: Tapp’s Outpost on Saluda Ave

Fun Fact: Breakfast is my favorite meal

It’s been an absolute pleasure to be WUSC’s blog editor for this past year. I’m going to miss this a lot, I love you WUSC!

Similar Posts: