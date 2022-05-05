DJ Bio: Cole Lewis!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on Cole Lewis, a member of WUSC since the Spring of 2022!! He has his free format show Washed Out Thursdays from 8-9 P M!

Meet Cole:

DJ Name: DJ Spin Cycle

Show Description: A free-format whirlwind that walks on the more independent side of things.

Year & Major: Senior & Computer Science

Hometown: Columbia, SC

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Reading, writing, playing Monster Hunter, seeing friends, singing

What ya been listening to most these days? Mates of State

Guilty Pleasure Listening: Kodak Black

Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: Oxytocin

First Concert Experience: Riot Fest 2016

Favorite Columbia Spot: New Brookland Tavern

Hot take: The Shins are the best “The” band

