DJ Bio: Cole Lewis!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!
This week, the spotlight is on Cole Lewis, a member of WUSC since the Spring of 2022!! He has his free format show Washed Out Thursdays from 8-9 PM!
Meet Cole:
DJ Name: DJ Spin Cycle
Show Description: A free-format whirlwind that walks on the more independent side of things.
Year & Major: Senior & Computer Science
Hometown: Columbia, SC
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Reading, writing, playing Monster Hunter, seeing friends, singing
What ya been listening to most these days? Mates of State
Guilty Pleasure Listening: Kodak Black
Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: Oxytocin
First Concert Experience: Riot Fest 2016
Favorite Columbia Spot: New Brookland Tavern
Hot take: The Shins are the best “The” band