DJ Bio: Conner Chaplin!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!
This week, the spotlight is on Conner Chaplin, a member of WUSC since 8/27/2021! Very exact. He has his freeform show with DJ Cellophane The Castle in the Air 10-12 every Sunday night!
Meet Conner:
DJ Name: DJ Hemlock
Show Description: Chaotic and too much talking
Year & Major: Sophomore, Political science
Hometown: Lexington, VA
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Making MS paint stuff
What ya been listening to most these days? Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Guilty Pleasure Listening: Fruit Salad by The Wiggles
Best Moment with WUSC: The big/little reveal party
Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: Pip Blom
First Concert Experience: Arctic Monkeys 2018 in Raleigh
Favorite Columbia Spot: The Riverfront Park
Hot Take: The sun is overrated
Hit Conner up with a follow on his show’s Instagram!