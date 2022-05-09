DJ Bio: Dylan Adams!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!
This week, the spotlight is on Dylan Adams, a member of WUSC since October of 2019!! He had his free-format show My Chemical Rave with DJ Angel Hair Wednesdays from 12pm -2pm and also served as one of our members at large, but spent these past few months studying in Spain! He’ll be back with us in the coming semester so stay tuned for his showtime!
Meet Dylan:
DJ Name: DJ Daus
Show Description: A little bit of everything but we focus on EDM and pop-punk (with a notable dash of anime openers)
Year & Major: Junior, International Business
Hometown: Marietta, GA
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Sneaker collecting and being a Monster Ambassador
Best Moment with WUSC: Being the best member at large in WUSC history
What ya been listening to most these days? Madeon
Guilty Pleasure Listening: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton
Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: The first San Holo album
First Concert Experience: Shaky Beats Music Festival
Favorite Columbia Spot: Sahara on Main
Weird Habit: I swing both my arms in parallel sequence when I walk
We missed you Dylan!