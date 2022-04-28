DJ Bio: Hammond Gray Vascovich!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on Hammond Gray Vascovich, a member of WUSC since the Spring! He has his free format show Shrimp Fried Ice with DJ Baked Goodz from 1-2 AM

Meet Hammond:

DJ Name: Iceman

Show Description: Two idiots play their favorite music for your entertainment

Year & Major: Class of 2025, Aerospace Engineering

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Warhammer, Model Making/Painting

What ya been listening to most these days? Corrosion of Conformity, Sacred Reich, and Macross 82-99

Guilty Pleasure Listening: I absolutely love “ Never too Much” by Luther Vandross , makes me smile like an idiot every time I listen

Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: Madvillainy by MF DOOM and Madlib

Best Moment with WUSC: Searching through the library and discovering Andromeda

First Concert Experience: House of Blues, sometime in the late 2000s

Favorite Columbia Spot: JJ’s Tea House

Fun Fact: I am absolutely terrified to take my shirt off in pitch-black darkness and have no clue as to why that is, I just can’t do it

Hit Hammond up with a follow on his show’s Instagram!

Similar Posts: