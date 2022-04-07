DJ Bio: JP Barry!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!
This week, the spotlight is on JP Barry, a member of WUSC since this semester! He has his specialty show The Owl Sports Report 1-2 AM every Thursday!
Meet JP:
DJ Name: JPSports
Show Description: Sports talk!
Year & Major: Freshman, Broadcast Journalism
Hometown: Spartanburg, SC
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Hobbies Outside Radio: Watching sports, playing video games, and working out
What ya been listening to most these days? Ludacris
Guilty Pleasure Listening? Olivia Rodrigo
Best Moments with WUSC: Getting my own sports radio show
First Concert Experience: John Williams Star Wars concert in 2011
Favorite Columbia Spot: Founders Park
Random Thing: Rosa Parks is the best Outkast song.
Hit JP up with a follow on his show’s Instagram!