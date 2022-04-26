DJ Bio: Joshua Lazenby!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on Joshua Lazenby, a member of WUSC since this year! He has his freeform show Subterranean Radio Blues Wednesday 2-3 AM!

Meet Joshua:

DJ Name: DJ Laz

Show Description: Mainly rock and fun music facts. But if it’s amazing it doesn’t matter what genre it is, mark my words, it will be played

Year & Major: Freshman, history major

Hometown: Irmo, SC

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Food, music and vinyl, numismatics

What ya been listening to these days? Black Country New Road, Grateful Dead, The Cranberries, Deathcrash

Guilty Pleasure Listening: I will never apologize for loving Sinéad O’Connor

Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: JJ72 self-titled

Best Moment with WUSC: Getting my show time lol

First Concert Experience: It was Coldplay in 2017 at FedEx Field in Maryland. Still one of my favorite shows and I am not afraid to admit I may have cried a little

Favorite Columbia Spot: Third floor of T-Coop

Fun Fact: One time I had a dream that I made beans in a pot but they were coffee beans and I just ate them. I might try it sometime

Make sure to tune into DJ Laz’s show this Wednesday (so you can avoid your own coffee bean dream)

Similar Posts: