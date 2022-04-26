DJ Bio: Joshua Lazenby!
This week, the spotlight is on Joshua Lazenby, a member of WUSC since this year! He has his freeform show Subterranean Radio Blues Wednesday 2-3 AM!
Meet Joshua:
DJ Name: DJ Laz
Show Description: Mainly rock and fun music facts. But if it’s amazing it doesn’t matter what genre it is, mark my words, it will be played
Year & Major: Freshman, history major
Hometown: Irmo, SC
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Food, music and vinyl, numismatics
What ya been listening to these days? Black Country New Road, Grateful Dead, The Cranberries, Deathcrash
Guilty Pleasure Listening: I will never apologize for loving Sinéad O’Connor
Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: JJ72 self-titled
Best Moment with WUSC: Getting my show time lol
First Concert Experience: It was Coldplay in 2017 at FedEx Field in Maryland. Still one of my favorite shows and I am not afraid to admit I may have cried a little
Favorite Columbia Spot: Third floor of T-Coop
Fun Fact: One time I had a dream that I made beans in a pot but they were coffee beans and I just ate them. I might try it sometime
