DJ Bio: Logan Miller!
This week, the spotlight is on Logan Miller, a member of WUSC since the Fall of 2021! She has her free-format show with Beetle Z Goblin Tunes on Fridays from 6 am-8 am!
Meet Logan:
DJ Name: DJ Donut
Show Description: A mix of indie/rock, pop, and alternative R&B with a lot of little rants between sets
Year & Major: 2024, Pharmacy
Hometown: Columbia, SC
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Outdoorsy stuff like kayaking and hiking
What ya been listening to most these days? Mt. Joy, 5SOS, and Houndmouth
Guilty Pleasure Listening: The Hamilton soundtrack is a guilty pleasure
Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: Butterfly 3000 by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard or All the Luscious Plants by Future Loves Past
Best Moments with WUSC: KARAOKE
First Concert Experience: Taylor Swift in, like, 5th grade
Favorite Columbia Spot: Cool Beans
Fun Fact: I love my dog more than I could ever love anything else
