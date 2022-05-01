DJ Bio: Rachael Erickson!
In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!
This week, the spotlight is on Rachael Erickson, a member of WUSC since the fall of 2021!! She has her free format show Running On Empty Fridays from 10 am-noon.
Meet Rachael:
DJ Name: DJ Bronte
Show Description: Free format indie cool hot sexy 80s vintage delightful sound
Year & Major: Junior, Poli-sci and History
Hometown: Columbia (Missouri)
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
Hobbies Outside of Radio: Cooking, reading books by sad women, and being friends with my dog
What ya been listening to most these days? Remi Wolf, Ween, Tove Stryke
Guilty Pleasure Listening: Paris Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind” is so so so good fr
Favorite Gem You’ve Found in the Music Library: The Concretes self-titled album! So so good
First Concert Experience: Weird Al Yankovic
Favorite Columbia Spot: Top of the SCDOT parking garage