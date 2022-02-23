DJ Bio: Rick Wrigley!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on Rick Wrigley, a member of WUSC since 1963 (Yes, when it was AM)! He has his specialty show The Backbeat Show from 10 AM – 12 PM! He has one of our most popular shows!

Meet Rick:

Name: Rick Wrigley

DJ Name: Rick Wrigley

Show Description: Oldies done the way radio was in the 50s – 70s

Year & Major: 1992 Electrical Engineering (Started in 1963 – Part time after 1966)

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Hobbies Outside Radio: Flying (Commercial Pilot Certified Flight Instructor and Instrument Ratings) and Sailing.

What ya been listening to most these days? Frequently changes right now – ABBA’s release coming in November (yes, this survey was taken in September.)

Guilty Pleasure Listening: ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You

Best moment with WUSC: Doing the WUSC Patio Parties live on the RH Patio in 63-65

Favorites Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: Charles Aznavour- Yesterday When I Was Young (that was in 1965)

First Concert Experience: Big Ape Convention (WAPE in Jacksonville FL 1962)

Favorite Columbia Spot: The Horseshoe! / Davis Field

Random Thing: I like Rockin’ Socks