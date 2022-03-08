DJ Bio: Todd Money!
This week, the spotlight is on Todd Money, a member of WUSC since 1998! He has his specialty show In Living Cover Saturday from 12 PM – 2 PM!
Meet Todd:
Name: Todd Money
DJ Name: DJ Dinero
Show Description: Cover songs (I have a special affinity for classic rock, power pop, blues, all kinds of country and folk, and Weird Al.)
Year & Major: Alumni, Journalism
Hometown: Batesburg-Leesville, SC
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Hobbies Outside Radio: Cooking, hiking, volunteering, genealogy, playing sports, playing guitar, catching up on countless TV shows I missed as a kid
What ya been listening to most these days? The Who
A Song You Despise: Really not a fan of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.”
Best Moment with WUSC: Playing guitar on an in-studio DJ singalong of “We Are the World” to cap off a fundraiser weekend
Favorites Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: The School of Fish live EP with the cover of George Michael’s “Father Figure” was pretty special.
First Concert Experience: An all-day country and classic rock festival featuring Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, .38 Special and Hank Williams Jr.
Favorite Columbia Spot: Founders Park
Random Thing:
“This ‘Superman’ is nothing of the kind. I’ve discovered his weakness.”
“Yes?”
“He cares. He actually cares for these earth people.”
“Like pets?”
“I suppose so.”