DJ Bio: Todd Money!

Meet Todd:

Name: Todd Money

DJ Name: DJ Dinero

Show Description: Cover songs (I have a special affinity for classic rock, power pop, blues, all kinds of country and folk, and Weird Al.)

Year & Major: Alumni, Journalism

Hometown: Batesburg-Leesville, SC

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Hobbies Outside Radio: Cooking, hiking, volunteering, genealogy, playing sports, playing guitar, catching up on countless TV shows I missed as a kid

What ya been listening to most these days? The Who

A Song You Despise: Really not a fan of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.”

Best Moment with WUSC: Playing guitar on an in-studio DJ singalong of “We Are the World” to cap off a fundraiser weekend

Favorites Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: The School of Fish live EP with the cover of George Michael’s “Father Figure” was pretty special.

First Concert Experience: An all-day country and classic rock festival featuring Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, .38 Special and Hank Williams Jr.

Favorite Columbia Spot: Founders Park

Random Thing:

“This ‘Superman’ is nothing of the kind. I’ve discovered his weakness.”

“Yes?”

“He cares. He actually cares for these earth people.”

“Like pets?”

“I suppose so.”