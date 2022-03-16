DJ Bio: Troy Dassing!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on Troy Dassing, a member of WUSC since the Fall of 2018! He has his specialty show PB & Jams with co-host Groove Girl from 8-10 pm every Wednesday night! Every show is a different story complete with realistic sound effects, improv dialogue, and of course, the best music.

Meet Troy:

DJ Name: DJ T-Roy

Show Description: PB and Jams is a combination of all things variety and talk. Tune in every week for fun jams, interesting and fun convos, and much, much more.

Year & Major: Senior, Broadcast Journalism

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Hobbies Outside Radio: Concerts, music festivals, video editing and more!

What ya been listening to most these days? Tyler, the Creator, Parcels, Lil Nas X and more!

A Song You Despise: I hate “Astronaut In The Ocean “.

Best Moment with WUSC: Some of the best parties of my college career 🥴

Favorites Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: Parcels!

First Concert Experience: Alabama Shakes

Favorite Columbia Spot: Horizon Parking Garage at sunset

Random Thing: One time I had a dream Bowser was trying to eat me and my house turned into a giant tree and somehow those things were correlated…

Hit Troy up with a follow on his show’s Instagram! Also, check out this interview WUSC News did with one of his favorite bands, Stoplight Observations.

