DJ Bios: Hadley Schaffer!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on DJ Duckington, a member of WUSC since the fall of 2019, his first semester here! In 2020, he was able to cover The Shaky Knees Music Festival for us! You should be jealous. He has his free format show The Mallard Maniac every Thursday from 10PM-midnight! An amazing way to enter Friday, dare I say one of the most beloved days of the week.

Meet Hadley:

Name: Hadley Schaffer

DJ Name: DJ Duckington

Show Description: All over the place

Year & Major: Junior, Media Arts

Hometown: Johns Creek, GA

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Going to concerts, working on films

What ya been listening to most these days? Baby Keem, Turnstile, Modest Mouse

Guilty Pleasure Listening: Chicken Noodle Soup by Kidz Bop Kids (it slaps.)

Best moment with WUSC: Last year the DJ before me gave me the last 30 minutes of his show and that was nice. (Disclaimer: this answer was given before the aforementioned Shaky Knees time. Hadley, sound off in the comments if it’s the same answer.)

Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: Was very happy to see Time N Place by Kero Kero Bonito and Joy As An Act of Resistance by IDLES. Recently found Any Shape You Take by Indigo De Souza in rotation and love it.

First Concert Experience: Technically Imagine Dragons in 7th grade, but let’s go with Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour in 2016.

Favorite Columbia Spot: Idk the Riverwalk is nice

Random Thing: New Injury Reserve album is a 10/10

Hit Hadley’s show up with a follow on Instagram! Also, keep your eye on the blog for more of his photography!