DJ Bios: Sully Lant!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This is a DJ bio!

This week, the spotlight is on DJ Punky, a member of WUSC since the fall of 2019, her first semester here! She has her specialty show It’s Just A Phase Mondays from 4-6PM! See, Mondays aren’t all that bad.

Meet Sully:

Name: Sully Lant

DJ Name: DJ Punky

Show Description: Teen Music Specialty Show – if you were to walk into a teenager’s bedroom and ask them what they’re listening to, and if they would respond that you wouldn’t understand, I’ll play it!

Year & Major: Junior, Human Resources

Hometown: Charleston

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Building my music collection, going to concerts, getting piercings, watching hockey, martial arts, craft coffee, swag shoes, emo Night, wearing black, being generally emo, pretending I’m on the USC step team

What ya been listening to most these days? Avatar

Guilty Pleasure Listening: Adam Lambert (but I’m not ashamed nor do I despise him)

Best moment with WUSC: Having my friend’s band on for a live interview after they released their first EP

Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: Pop Culture Renaissance by Infection Agenda

First Concert Experience: Front row at Metallica

Favorite Columbia Spot: Loveland Coffee

Random Thing: Winner of the 2020 spring “Most Likely To Still Be In Their Emo Phase” award and proud of it

