FROM THE VAULT: Coma Cinema – Blue Suicide (2011)

In this series, we feature CDs from our very own music library reviewed by DJs past and present. This week’s feature is local(ish) Greenville artist Coma Cinema with his 2011 album release Blue Suicide. Coma Cinema was a hit within the indie community from the very first album Baby Prayers (2009) and has been featured on popular music sites like Pitchfork ever since. Although Coma Cinema officially disbanded in 2017 (frontman Matthew Lee Cothran said he felt he had said all he wanted to say), he continued making music with various collaborators in his current band Elvis Depressedly, which was formed right here in Columbia. Listen to the album for yourself here and let us know in the comments if you agree with this DJ’s review!

ARTIST: Coma Cinema

TITLE: Blue Suicide

RELEASE DATE: MARCH 15, 2011

And check out Matthew Lee Cothran on Instagram to follow his future projects