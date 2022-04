DJ Angel Hair & DJ malpratice sat down with local musician Alex Melton ahead of his appearance at New Brookland Tavern’s emo night! Together they cover his fame on Tik-Tok as a mashup artist, a ten-year career in musical experimentation, creative processes, his cats Mochi and Bagel, the draw of pop-punk, and more!

Check out Alex’s music here , and be sure to tune into WUSC to hear DJ Angel Hair & DJ malpractice live on their shows!

Cover image by Pure Noise Records

Similar Posts: