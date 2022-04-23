Interview: Alexis Perry!
Groove Girl chats with Charleston-based indie-pop artist Alexis Perry ahead of her performance at WUSC’s Femme Fest! Together they talk about genre mixing, the 1999 cult classic Amerian Beauty, how astrology plays into her music-making, her upcoming self-produced music, and more!
Cover Image by Matt Perry