Interview: Art Star!

In this exclusive interview, Groove Girl sat down with Charleston-based experimental rock band Art Star ahead of their performance at the New Brookland Tavern last Monday. Together they discuss the freedom of their noise-rock music-making, the saving grace of local DIY venues, their local band crush Gláss, unexpectedly jumping into crowds, and more. Check it out below!

Cover Image by Ruta Smith

