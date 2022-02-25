Interview: Bull Street Garage!

by Mary Margaret Futch // Mary Local

Our Local DJ Mary Local, whose show focuses on South Carolina artists, had the chance to interview the local band Bull Street Garage. Bull Street Garage is the baddest band in town! They are a jam-rock band from Columbia, South Carolina. The five members (Parker Lubin, Josh Bilbaum, Joe DiGregio, Doug Neubauer, and Jack Barrett) just released their debut self-titled album , which features rock, funk, and reggae vibes. Their gripping guitar solos and rocking vocals are really what pull you in! They were so sweet to sit down with Mary Local this past Wednesday to talk about themselves, their album, and what’s next for Bull Street Garage!