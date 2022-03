by Bel Shields // DJ Placebo

He’s been called the cornerstone of South Carolina hip hop and has been on the Cola music scene since the 90s. In this interview, DJ Placebo sits down with Fatrat Da Czar to talk about his career, the growth of Columbia’s music culture, and even getting to open for legends like Biggie and Lauryn Hill.

Find out more about FatRat Da Czar here , and buy tickets to the St. Pat’s Day Fest here in Five Points!

