Interview: Flippants!

by the WUSC Blog Staff

In this featured interview ahead of the CMA’s Arts & Draughts party on April 22nd, Cruzer & DJ Possum sit down with local alt-legends Flippants ahead of their performance! Together they cover energy-fueled shows, being showered with cake, living in a capitalist hell-world, the influence of Parquet Courts on their sound, and a ton more. Come on out to Arts & Draughts on April 22nd to see them for yourself. Never to repeat the same performance twice, this isn’t a show you’d want to miss.

Follow them at @flippantsband on social media ! And buy tickets to the CMA’s Arts & Draughts party here .

Cover photo by Logan Lawson

