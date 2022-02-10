Interview: Laura Colwell of Sun June!

by Camryn Teder // Groove Girl

Ahead of the Austin-based band’s performance here on Tuesday, Laura Colwell, lead singer of Sun June, sat down for a chat with Groove Girl! Together they discuss some of their favorite art, inspiration for the newest tracks on Somewhere, what it was like touring with Shakey Graves, Mitski, and more! Check out the full video below.

Follow Sun June on their Instagram and website to keep up with their tour, and click here to buy tickets to their upcoming show in Columbia!

Also, check out one of Groove Girl’s earlier interviews with Danny Webster, now known as Livers, here! And be sure to tune into her variety comedy/music show PB & Jams with DJ T-Roy PB & Jams every Wednesday night from 8-10 PM on 90.5 FM or on our website!