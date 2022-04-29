Interview: Madison Cunningham!

by Camryn Teder // Groove Girl

In this exclusive interview, Groove Girl sat down with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham ahead of her show at the New Brookland Tavern last Sunday. Together they discuss the magic of opening for Harry Styles in Madison Square Garden, what it’s like being an instinctual artist, her love of books, the album that can cure a fear of flying, and more. Check it out below!

Crazy fact: Harry Styles was actually listening to one of her songs while he was robbed in London. Follow Madison on her website to keep up with her latest releases, and be sure to tune into PB & Jams with Groove Girl and T-Roy this Wednesday!

Cover image by Claire Marie Vogel

