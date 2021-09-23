Interview: Nathan Hussey of All Get Out

Grunge rock group All Get Out has been in the industry for over a decade, at one point playing over 200 shows a year across the US. Now embarking on the anniversary tour for their 2011 album The Season, frontman Nathan Hussey sat down with us to talk about the group’s evolution, what it’s like being back on tour and Columbia’s significance to the band’s origins.

Joined by local groups Sawyer Norman and Hillmouse as well as the Nasheville trio Early Humans, the group will be playing the New Brookland Tavern Sunday night. Come on out to support one of the “most unsung bands of the decade!”

Get your tickets to the show here, and keep up to date with All Get Out on their website!