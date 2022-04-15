Interview: “Villain of Vinyl” DJ Kingpin!

by the WUSC Blog Staff

In this featured interview ahead of the CMA’s Arts & Draughts party on April 22nd, DJ Laz sits down with local DJ Kingpin ahead of his performance! Together they cover his most insane live performances, the lore of his legendary past WUSC radio show Nonstop Hip-Hop, immense record collections and influences, No Doubt’s surprisingly energetic live concerts, and a ton more. If you’d like to see him perform, come on out to Arts & Draughts on April 22nd!

Keep up with DJ Kingpin on social media ! And you can buy tickets to see him at the CMA’s Arts & Draughts party here .

Our blog is involved in an unofficial collaboration with CMA (which includes a ticket giveaway to their Arts & Draughts party on our social media )

Similar Posts: