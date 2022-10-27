Koger Center Arts Roundup // 10.27.22

By The Koger Center for the Arts

Koger Center

Columbia City Ballet • Dracula: Ballet with a Bite

Friday, October 28, 7:00 p.m. • Saturday, October, 29, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia City Ballet presents Dracula: Ballet with a Bite. This original production combines dramatic scenes and dance with the classic tale of Count Dracula, as told by the classic Bram Stoker’s novel. Be transported to Transylvania in this modern ballet with no shortage of drama, death and desire! This ballet is considered PG-13.

SC Philharmonic • Halloween at Hogwarts

Sunday, October 30, 2022 • 3:00 p.m.

OUR HIT HALLOWEEN CONCERT EVENT IS BACK! Join us for a family-friendly Halloween celebration as we transform the Koger Center into that famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. Enjoy a spooktacular program of Harry Potter, Jaws, Psycho, Night on Bald Mountain and other tunes, tricks and treats. Costumes are encouraged!

Laura Spong: A Passionate Perspective

September 12 – December 18, 2022

The exhibition includes highlights from the later years of Spong’s career, including her large-scale signature piece, Big Red, last exhibited in 2015. Recognized as one of South Carolina’s leading abstract painters, Spong began painting in the 1950s, quickly receiving awards in local and state art exhibitions. Through the years Spong continually worked and exhibited while raising her family, but it was not until the late 1980s that she committed to being a full-time artist and embarked on a period of enormous productivity and growth. During these later years, Spong moved from her earlier more angular compositions to the organic, complex oil paintings that defined her mature style. In 2015, Spong commented on her work with these words, “First of all, I like to paint – it’s my passion. I move around shapes, forms, textures and colors until the components fall into place, like a child on the floor arranging and rearranging blocks.” Spong’s work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia with pieces acquired for the permanent collections of the Columbia Museum of Art, the South Carolina State Museum and the Greenville County Museum of Art as well as many private collections. Spong was the 2017 recipient of the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Award Governor’s Award for the Arts for Lifetime Achievement, presented annually by the South Carolina Arts Commission. Spong continually painted, completing works until shortly before her death at 92 in 2018. Noted artist Mark Flowers wrote about the visual impact of seeing Laura Spong’s work, “The colors dance, the line penetrates, the scale encompasses my vision, and the experience rewards.”

UofSC School of Music

Southern Exposure New Music Series: Ocean Calling Trilogy

Tonight, Thu., Oct. 27, 2022, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

LOCATION: School of Music 206 Recital Hall

The long-awaited premiere of Columbia composer Meira Warshauer’s complete Ocean Calling trilogy, performed by acclaimed pianists Phillip Bush and Elizabeth Loparits. This multi-media work memorably conveys the expanse, energy, and wonder of the sea.

Rock on the Dock – Oct. 31

Mon., Oct. 31, 2022, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Come out to the Koger Center Loading Dock (Park Street) for Music Industries’ Rock on the Dock! Hope Wilberger is on stage 2:30-3:30 p.m., followed by The Donovan Twins 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Band Concert

Tue., Nov. 1, 2022, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

LOCATION:School of Music 206 Recital Hall

Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Band performs the music of Trinidad and Tobago, island classics and popular music on 55-gallon oil drums transformed into musical instruments.

Colonial Life Arena

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”

Oct. 29-30

The last year has been RUFF on all of us but through it all PAW Patrol Live! is back on a roll… IN-PERSON AND LIVE ON STAGE! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack as they set sail in a pirate-themed live touring stage performance. Join them for this adventure-filled high-seas mission aboard the Sea Patroller as they save their mates, Carlos and Tracker, and find some pirate treasure too!

Art Bar

Halloween Dance Party with Dj Liv & Kozee

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 8 PM

HALLOWEEN HAVOC

Saturday, Oct. 29

WRESTLING THEMED WROCK AND ROLL HALLOWEEN PARTY WITH TURBO GATTO, GUARDIANS WARLOCK, HUNGER ANTHEM, WARFARE CHECK

SteelHands Brewing

Brodie Porterfield – Live Music!

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27 // 5-9 PM

Brodie Porterfield is a songwriter, singer, and guitarist who has dedicated many decades to the pursuit of his craft. He has performed his original music on countless stages throughout the southeast, east and midwest, and has been privileged to do opening solo slots for artists including Corey Harris, Johnny A, Over the Rhine, Roy Book Binder, Glenn Jones, John Gorka and Adrian Legg. In addition to his work as a solo musical artist, he is a guitar instructor, a visual artist, and a member of the folk rock duo The Water Kickers.

Spooky Paws

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27 // 6-9 PM

Spooky Szn calls for Spooky Paws! Dress your furry four legged friend in the cutest/spookiest Halloween Costume and bring them to Bay Street Biergarten on Thursday, October 27th at 6 PM! We will have live music, Steel Hands Brewing specials that benefit Hallie Hill Pet Sanctuary, a dog costume contest at 8 PM, and we will be collecting donations for Libby and Mace’s Place, a local Pet Rescue Organization.

HAPPY STEEL-O-WEEN!

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 12-11 PM

Celebrate Halloween at Steel Hands! Dress yourself and your dogs up for a chance to win prizes all day long!

Joey Williams Live Music!

Saturday, Oct. 29 // 1-4 PM

Enjoy live music Thursday from Joey Williams!

Mindfulness Dog Training Class

Sunday, Oct. 30 // 1-2 PM

A healing relationship for you and your dog. Mindfulness is integrated with proven scientifically sound techniques to teach your dog obedience, good manners, and the self-confidence you and your dog need to navigate life together with ease. Open to all – whether your dog needs a refresher or you are just learning the basics.

Brooks Herring & Charles Riley Live Music!

Sunday, Oct. 30 // 1-4 PM

Enjoy live music from local singer/songwriters, Brooks Herring and Charles Riley, live on our outdoor stage!

Icehouse Amphitheater

Tokyo Joe’s 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser

Tomorrow, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 6:00 PM

Come out for Tokyo Joe on October 28, 2022 for their Second Annual Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser with their friends Going Commando and Prettier Than Matt. This event will serve as a Breast Cancer Fundraiser with the proceeds going to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This show will feature individual performances from Tokyo Joe, Going Commando, and Prettier Than Matt. Presented by Dream Makers of GFWC-SC and Tokyo Joe Productions. Doors open at 6:00PM.

The Addams Family Movie at the Icehouse Amphitheater

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 @ 8:00 PM

Pack your blanket and come out to the Icehouse Amphitheater for the showing of Addams Family.

When a man claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams, arrives at the Addams’ house, the family is thrilled. However, Morticia begins to suspect the man is a fraud, since he cannot recall details of Fester’s life. With the help of lawyer Tully Alford, Fester manages to get the Addams clan evicted from their home. Gomez realizes the two men are conspiring to swindle the Addams fortune and that he must challenge Fester. This film is rated PG-13

Lake Murray County

Haunted History Halloween Program

Today, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 @ 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Ghoulish guides lead guests on a spooky but not too scary journey of the museum property, visitors will hear ghostly stories, including strange and unusual events in Lexington County’s history. Guests will hear amazing stories, learn about strange remedies in the 19th century, and meet memorable specters and ghosts along the way. Visitors will also learn about the witches and hexes in Lexington County’s history. Watch out for frights and surprises around every corner! Tours will last around forty-five minutes each and will take place on the evenings of Thursday October 27 and Friday October 28 at 7:00, 8:00, and 9:00 pm each night.f.

Boo at the Zoo

OCTOBER 20 – 30 @ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Make tracks to Riverbanks for the Zoo’s annual Halloween spook-tacular. Guests will enjoy a wild night of safe, affordable, family-friendly activities. Trick-or-treat throughout the Zoo, delight in Ray’s Moonlight Magic, and summon the Halloween spirits with the Eeky Freaky DJ. For an additional charge, guests can roast marshmallows, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel, or hop aboard the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad. Put on your cutest costume for the Zoo’s popular Halloween spook-tacular. Lake Murray Country’s most popular Halloween and Fall event is back in 2022!

Deceased Farm Haunted Attraction

SEPTEMBER 16 – OCTOBER 31

COME EXPERIENCE YOUR DEEPEST FEARS…as they are brought to life at Deceased Farm! Come experience our self guided haunt through 6 terrifying buildings, 3 outdoor zones and creepy corn fields.

NOT recommended for children under the age of 12.

Friday and Saturday 7:30pm – 11:30pm

All other open nights 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Terror Falls Haunted Farm- Gaston, SC

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 @ 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Looking for a screaming fun way to celebrate Halloween Holiday? The Lexington County community of Gaston, has your answer! Head out to Terror Falls Haunted Farm! If you dare, venture out for this scary good time!

Hall of Horrors in Cayce, SC

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 – MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Hall of Horrors is a non-profit haunted attraction located in Cayce, South Carolina organized by the Cayce-West Columbia Jaycees. For over 35 years, Hall of Horrors, the longest-running haunted attraction in the Midlands, has been scaring guests and raising money for many local and state charities, including South Carolina Jaycee Camp Hope, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Wounded Warrior Project, Hidden Wounds, and the FealGood Foundation.

Thursday 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Friday & Saturday 8pm – 11pm

Sunday & Monday 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Historic Columbia Fall Plant Sale

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Visit the newly completed gardens of the Hampton-Preston Mansion for the Historic Columbia 2022 Fall Plant Sale! One of two plant sales Historic Columbia holds every year, attendees will be able to purchase and learn about a wide array of plants propagated from the Living Collections across all of our Historic sites. From subtropicals to woody trees, all of the selections that will be offered are integral to the stories we tell on our sites and most are either rare or not offered elsewhere. Examples include an exciting new gold-foliaged selection of American Elderberry (Sambucus canadensis ‘Blonde Envy’) found in the wild by Director of Grounds Keith Mearns, a summer blooming 6’ tall daylily (Hemerocallis x ‘Autumn Minaret’), and the fragrant winter-blooming Asian Paperbush (Edgeworthia chrysantha)! The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday Oct.28 and Saturday Oct. 29.

Pumpkin Patch & 2022 Corn Maze at Clinton Sease Farm

September 16 – October 30, 2022

It’s that time of year again…everything’s coming up PUMPKINS!!! Stop by the PUMPKIN PATCH at Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington, SC to select the perfect pumpkin for jack-o-lanterns, pie or fall décor.

FRIDAY: 6 pm – 8 pm / SATURDAY: 10 am – 8 pm

SUNDAY: 2 pm – 7 pm

Rhythm on the River

Tomorrow, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Fall Concert Series returns October 7th to the Riverwalk Amphitheater! Rhythm on the River will continue for four Fridays through October 28. Oct. 28: Interstate Exiles

The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo

FRIDAY OCT. 28 & SATURDAY OCT. 29, 2022 RODEO 7:30PM GATES OPEN 5:30PM

You’re invited to get your YELLOWSTONE ON in Blythewood! Mark your calendars and get your tickets early to see top ranked professional Cowboys & Cowgirls gather in Blythewood to compete in 8 Action packed rough stock & timed events including: Bucking Broncs, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, & Bull Riding. Enjoy One Of A Kind Funny Man, Kyle “#HASHTAG” Lamon & his sidekick pup Trick. An Airborne Infantry Army Veteran, Kyle entertains at Top Rodeos & PBR events across the Country.

Blythewood, SC has become a Premier stop on the International Professional Rodeo Association National circuit as more than 50% of the IFR World Championship finals qualifiers this year competed in Blythewood (at some point along the way). The Rodeo this year expects to draw the best of the best from across the country in a late season push for final points and prize money rankings needed to qualify for this years’ IFR Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in January 2023!

There will be plenty of food, fun and action for the whole family. Come ride the DOKO Mechanical Bull, enjoy pony rides and inflatables or enter the boot race for a chance to win a new pair of Ariat Cowboy Boots or Jeans! Fun for all ages! Come enjoy an evening under the stars. Rain or Shine! Come early for the best seat. This event is expected to sell out! “THE GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT! LET’S GO RODEO!” The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo is presented by The Town of Blythewood.

Craig Morgan

Tomorrow, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 7:30 PM

Chart-topping country music singer, songwriter, TV personality, author, and Army veteran Craig Morgan will grace the HT@MTC stage. He is best known for his hit songs “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” and “International Harvester,” along with many other emotionally energizing pieces. His core values of God, Family, [and] Country are the basis for his most recent album and upcoming memoir. His colorful background as a 17-year service member prepared him for his recent endeavors on CBS’ reality series, “Beyond the Edge,” which allowed him to explore his adventurous spirit while attempting to win money for his chosen charity, Operation Finally Home. HT@MTC is excited to host this American country boy turned multifaceted sensation.

Stutman Hollow Haunted Attraction

Friday & Saturday, October 28 & 29 @ 7:30 pm – midnight

Nestled in the dark woods of Stutman Hollow is a fear of the unknown. A family moved out to Stutman Road where their son had always wanted to do a haunted trail. Little did he know that something was a little different about this special place that he chose to build his haunted trail. Stutman Hollow was born in 2018 and came into production in 2019. Throughout the build many of the people who helped to develop the haunt reported some unexplainable things. From being watched from a distance by an old farmer, a screaming woman, unexplainable lights on cars coming on and off or seeing something running deep in the woods that leaves you with chills creeping down your spine. Stutman Hollow is unlike others. We challenge you to come and experience something a little different and see if you will make it out of the woods of Stutman Hollow. They will all be waiting on you! Located in Lexington County in Leesville. October 29 is Bring Your Boo Day!

Halloween Hoopla at Edventure Children’s Museum

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Spooky fun awaits at EdVenture’s annual Halloween Hoopla celebration! Get ready for the most ghoulishly fun trick-or-treat destination around! Halloween Hoopla this year will be October 29th and 30th across three timed sessions and will feature pumpkin patches, spooky science experiments, and of course scary amounts of candy. Visitors are invited to be in their best Halloween attire and arrive prepared for a howling good time! Tickets are FREE with Museum Admission! Advanced registration is REQUIRED. Choose one of our two offered time blocks on Saturday, 9am-12pm OR 1-4pm OR Sunday, 1-4pm

Fall Family Fun at Lever Farms

OPEN EVERY SATURDAY in OCTOBER @ 10am – 5pm

Come out to LEVER FARMS this fall for a great farm experience. Lever Farms provides families with good wholesome fun. There is a wide variety of things to do from the kid size corn maze, farm games, educational wagon ride, farm animals and lots more. You can find your perfect pumpkins right here at the farm. You can pick your own pumpkin out of our pumpkin patch or you can select from the pumpkins already picked at our farm stand. Food vendors will be at the Farm every Saturday in October.

Unpack the Porch – Wine, Music & Food Sundays

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 @ 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Music: Henry Brooks & Bluegrass Remedy

Food Truck: Lobster Dogs – SC

Superhero Trunk or Treat

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Calling all Superheroes!!! Grab your best cape and fly on over to join us for a Trunk-or-Treat featuring some of the Town of Irmo’s finest superheroes (Irmo PD, Irmo Fire, Serve & Connect, YMCA, IPDF)!! We will have grilled hot dogs and popcorn and CANDY….lots and lots of CANDY!

Trick or Treat in Five Points

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Calling all you ghouls and goblins! Dress in your scariest, silliest or funniest best and make plans to join us in the district for a howling good time! Our annual trick-or-treating event with our merchants will be held on Monday, October 31st, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Chayz Lounge

Jazz After 5

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27 // Door: 6PM ; Show: 7-9PM

Unwind to the sounds of smooth, soulful jazz, R&B and funky grooves paired with our Signature Cocktails specials. You’ll be grooving to songs by artists such as, Sade, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Grover Washington, Toni Braxton, The Temptations, Frankie Beverly & Maze, and so much more. Come ready to have a blast!

Jonathan Knott Presents An Evening of Jazzy Soul

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 8PM

Spend the evening with guitarist extraordinaire Jonathan Knott as he delivers your favorite smooth jazz and R&B tunes. Come ready to groove into the night to the music of PJ Morton, George Benson, The Yellow Jacket, Grover Washington, Jr., Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo, Chick Corea, Daniel Caesar, and much more.

Jeeze Louise Trio Presents The Sounds of Soul Jazz

Saturday, Oct. 28 // 8PM

This group takes pride in delivering songs that keeps their audiences grooving all night long. They will have you singing and swaying to their rendition of music of Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Maxwell, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, and much more. It’s a show you’re sure to enjoy and one you don’t want to miss!

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 30 // Brunch at Noon ; Live Jazz from 1pm – 3pm

Experience a relaxing afternoon of wine, mimosas, and delicious dishes in an elegant space with live jazz. You’ll enjoy the best in smooth jazz as well as your favorite R&B and soul tunes set to jazz. It’s a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon.

Dick Goodwin Presents The Big Band Experience

Wednesday, Nov. 2 // 7PM

Take a break from the ordinary and come experience the amazing sounds of The Dick Goodwin Big Band. This twelve piece band, featuring a stellar brass section, will perform a wonderful blend of selections from a number of decades, and every piece is specially arranged for the ensemble & for singer Kristi Hood.

Nickelodeon Theatre

The Woman King Oct. 21-Oct. 27

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…

Don’t Worry Darling Sep. 22-Oct. 27

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?

TÁR Oct. 27-Nov. 6

Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra.

TILL Oct. 27-Nov. 6

Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.

GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP AT THE MOVIES 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 1 // 6PM

The Grateful Dead return to cinemas worldwide for the 2022 Meet-Up At The Movies. This year we’re celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the legendary Europe ‘72 Album, by bringing the previously unreleased Tivoli Concert Hall, 4/17/72 performance to the big screen. The sixth show on the Grateful Dead’s famous Europe ’72 tour was a return engagement to the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 17, 1972. This ground-breaking concert broadcast event was the Dead’s first major live concert broadcast, and a first in Danish television history. Now fully restored and color corrected in High Definition with audio mixed from the 16-track analog master tapes by Jeffrey Norman and mastered by David Glasser, Tivoli 4/17/72 features nearly an hour and a half of the Grateful Dead at a peak of their performing career. The show’s many highlights include an overview of the Dead’s 1972 touring repertoire, including magnificent versions of “China Cat Sunflower>I Know You Rider”, “Big Railroad Blues”, “Truckin’”, and many more of the Dead’s classics, as well as the first live performance of “He’s Gone”, and other new songs including “Ramble on Rose”, “Jack Straw”, and “One More Saturday Night”. Pigpen, on what would prove to be his last tour with the Grateful Dead, is well-represented by three songs, including the broadcast’s opening number, “Hurts Me Too”.

Night one will feature local band Fetner & Company playing Grateful Dead covers starting at 6 pm with the movie starting at 7! Featuring George Fetner (guitar), Matt Fenech (drums), Todd Edmunds (bass), and Moses Andrews (keyboards), Fetner & Company plays Grateful Dead-inspired jams. With a live release of Dead covers (Merry Run Around, 2021) and a veteran of Columbia’s annual Jerry Fest, Fetner is known for leading his bandmates on musical excursions that appeal to seasoned Deadheads and newcomers alike.

River Rat Brewery

Halloween Party

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 6-10 PM

Costume party and contest! Dress up like your favorite pirate and bring your Jack Sparrow attitude for our Pirates of the Caribbean themed Halloween Party! We’ll have Halloween tattoos for the junior pirates and fun for the whole family, save the date Rat Pac!

Zach Bingham – River Rat Brewery – Sunday Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 30 // 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Zach is back! His trio is at the River Rat Brewery for Sunday Brunch.

Columbia Museum of Art

Gallery Talk with Dr. Nancy Tolson

Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

Join CMA Commissioner and Assistant Director of African American Studies at UofSC Dr. Nancy Tolson for a tour celebrating the liberation of art through the works of Elizabeth Catlett and friends in The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.

Focal Points Tour: Calling All Saints

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 11:00 am-12:00 pm

In honor of All Saints’ Day, take a tour through European Splendors to examine these pious personas and what they represent with docent Ann Holtschlag. Learn more about the saints, their markers, and why artists painted them into history. Focal Points is a series of gallery talks featuring topics and themes near and dear to the hearts of volunteers and staff.

Gladys’ Gang Toddler Edition: Faces and Feelings

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 10:00 am-11:00 pm

Smiling, frowning, laughing, crying. Our faces tell us a lot about how we feel. Explore The Art of Elizabeth Catlettand discuss your own feelings and how to understand those of others. Key topic: emotions. This program is specially designed for 2- to 3-year-old participants and their adult companions to explore art through movement and play. Gladys’ Gang includes story time, gallery exploration, and a creative studio activity related to the art exploration theme. Siblings welcome!

Tin Roof

STRANGER TINS – HALLOWEEN WEEK

We are going big for Halloween 2022 & transforming into The Upside Down! Make plans to hang with us all week!

– FREEWAY MUSIC ROCK BAND NIGHT

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 // 6:00 PM

Hang out with us and Freeway Music as we host 3 of their best bands in this awesome monthly series showcasing Columbia’s best upcoming talent.

– KOOKED OUT

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 // 10:00 PM

Kooked Out joins us from Boston and takes the stage with the best live music in Columbia!

– Freaky Friday

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 // 4:00 PM

We are throwing the biggest parties with live music, food, & fun all week for HalloWeek! See you at the roof ! This Week’s Live music – Crossed County Lines 10PM & Brady Lee 530PM – Costume Contest at 1AM!

– Halloween 1984

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 // 8:30 PM

It’s Halloween 1984. We are taking it back to the 80s for our Saturday party! Dress in your best 80s costume! Big Hair and all. Costume contest at 1AM!

The Great Reset 930PM – Costume Contest at 1AM

– SUNDAY SCARIES

Hang out with us on Hallow Eve! DJ Griff will be on the 1’s & 2’s starting at 8PM!

Monday – Halloween Game Night

HUMP DAY BUMP DAY WITH THA TWINS

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 // 10:00 PM

This Fall we are throwing a changeup on our Wednesday and bringing back “Hump Day Bump Day’ the best DJs keep you moving and the bass thumping all night long!

New Brookland Tavern

Camp Trash, Thank You, I’m Sorry, Expert Timing, B-seat, NGDR

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27 // 6PM

Scowl, Restraining Order, Anklebiter, Girls Knife Out

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 7PM

Punk hardcore band from Santa Cruz, CA

Strumbrush

Saturday, October 29, 2022 // 7:30pm

NUMBTONGUE ALBUM RELEASE W/ Strumbrush + Local Honey

Militarie Gun, MS Paint, Public Opinion, Florida Man

Wednesday, Nov. 2 // 6PM

Richland Library

“Not-So-Spooky Celebration”

Tonight, Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Who says you have to be scared out of your wits on Halloween? Bring your family, wear your costumes to this fun-filled family event! Yahoo! It’s a game night with Firefly Toys and Games. Play Fall BINGO, eat the “pumpkin poop,” “the witches’ warts,” the “ghost droppings,” the “wormy dirt,” the “earwax,” drink the “special brew,” and more.

Family Trouble Film Series: Under the Shadow

Tonight, Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Family Trouble: Parenthood, Gender, and the Monstrous-Feminine is a film series that features female monsters who challenge the roles women traditionally play in families and communities. In Under the Shadow, tensions run high between a mother and daughter in the tumultuous setting of 1980’s Tehran. As the threat of the Iran-Iraq war looms over the city, Shideh’s husband is drafted, leaving her alone with her daughter, Dorsa. Shideh struggles to protect Dorsa from the perilous threat of war as something supernatural seeps into the safety of their home, further straining their relationship. Pressure builds within the household, intensifying the darkest anxieties of motherhood and threatening to doom Shideh and Dorsa.

The Family Trouble: Parenthood, Gender, and the Monstrous-Feminine series invites you to join three women on their journeys as they navigate patriarchal societies in which parenthood is both a responsibility and a vulnerability. Deconstructing the dynamics of the nuclear family, these films superimpose supernatural elements to create intense horror narratives that offer nuanced depictions of female monstrosity. Watch the monstrous-feminine come alive as day-walking vampires, demonic djinns, and surreal cyborgs redefine what it means to be human. Curated by Julia Elliott and sponsored by the South Carolina Honors College and Women’s and Gender Studies at UofSC, Family Trouble will screen at the Columbia Museum of Art and Richland Library Main. Students from Julia Elliott’s Gender and Horror Class designed all presentational and marketing materials.

A Hindi Celebration of Lights: rashanee ka utsav

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Let’s celebrate diversity. Celebrating the festival of lights: Diwali, with crafts, games, dance, food and music. Learn how circuits work to make paper Diwali lamps that light up, get a Henna design, and more.

Columbia Children’s Theatre presents Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning “Pigeon” picture books, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!), Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! ﻿It’s not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping.

Crafternoon: DIY Witches Brew Cauldron

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us as we make our own cauldron of witches brew! We will be making popsicle sticks look like witches’ legs and decorating our cauldrons with Halloween stickers. The result will be a spook-tacular addition to everyone’s Halloween decorations!

Words, Words, Words With Angelo Geter

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Angelo ‘Eyeambic’ Geter is a dynamic poet, spoken word artist and motivational speaker who merges his passions for poetry and speaking into a unique performance that educates, entertains and inspires. Angelo’s work touches on a variety of issues including social justice, race, grief, character and manhood. He blends his pieces with commentary, stories and personal narratives that transcend a traditional lecture or performance.

Halloween Treat Bag Making

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Make and decorate a treat bag, enjoy fall treats and much more.

Movie Matinee: The Black Phone

Monday, October 31, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who’s being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic, masked killer. When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s previous victims, and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Lights, Camera, Action!: Twilight

Monday, October 31, 2022 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Take a bite of this! Celebrate Halloween at the library with this special showing of the teen romance classic Twilight (rated PG-13). Costumes encouraged, but not required.

Family Movie Night: Coco

Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Family movie night at St. Andrews showing Coco. Drinks and popcorn will be provided.

T.O.A.S.T. (Team Of Anime-Seeking Teens)

Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Team Of Anime-Seeking Teens welcomes all anime fans ages 12-18. We vote on different Japanese cartoons to watch on a giant projector screen and build friendships over games and activities. Side effects of attending TOAST include manga addiction, burning shonen heart, and blinding shojo sparkles. This meeting will feature a special guest: Creative Arts Specialist Avery, who will demonstrate some manga drawing techniques.

Tween Tuesday: BitsBox

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tween Tuesdays–a place to make friends and learn new skills. Tweens age 9-12 can join us each month to socialize and participate in a different activity every month. We could be doing a craft, improv, experimenting with STEM equipment, or more! This month, IT-ology will join us for a class on BitsBox and coding.

Día de los Muertos Movie Night: The Book of Life

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Join us for the film The Book of Life (PG) to celebrate Dia de los Muertos!

Day of the Dead Celebration/Celebración del Día de los Muertos

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us for a Day of the Dead celebration with stories, music and crafts.

Black Vision Art

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Discover your artistic potential, gifts, and vision, while also gaining knowledge and awareness of the importance of Black art. You’re bound to have fun creating your own art piece and learn creative skills that can be used in the classroom and when using your own imagination!

The Aristocrat

Jazz Party at The Aristocrat

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27 // 8-11 PM

A good old fashioned jazz party at The Aristocrat! The Amos Hoffman Trio plays the first set then opens up the stage into a jam session for all musicians. The Aristocrat is the place to be for jazz on Thursdays!

Friday Night Jazz at the Aristocrat

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 8-11 PM

Robert Gardiner – Saxophone / Zach Bingham – Guitar / Woody Lingle – Bass / Kyle Duppstadt – Drums

The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 29 // 4 PM-12 AM

Halloween at the Aristocrat

Saturday, Oct. 29 // 5 PM-1 AM

The Aristocrat will be decked out with spooky decor and lots of fun creepy cocktails and treats to die for! Live music from 6-9 pm from Robert Leonard and his crew. Soul, R&B, Funk. DJ Kari 9:30 to 1AM

The Joint (1710 Main)

MARK RAPP GROUP AT THE JOINT

Saturday, Oct. 29 // 9PM-12AM

The Mark Rapp Group presents hip, sophisticated and cool jazz at The Joint. Rapp has released 8 diverse recordings and appears as a sideman on a myriad of projects including Disney’s “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” alongside Roy Hargrove, Dave Brubeck, Esperanza Spalding and others. Rapp has performed in jazz clubs and festivals around the world from Croatia, Brasil, Austria, New Orleans, New York and more. Rapp was a “Top Emerging Trumpeter” in Downbeat Magazine and debuted at the Newport Jazz Festival.

COLAtoday

Paint the Town Garnet and Black Block Party

Tomorrow, Friday, October 28, 2022 // 5:00pm-10:00pm

Gamecocks of past, present and future are invited to Paint the Town Garnet & Black as we celebrate this year’s Homecoming with a Block Party and Pep Rally! Join us, for this free event that is open to the public, in Five Points at the corner of Harden Street and Saluda Avenue on Friday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature live music by the winner of campus’ Battle of the Bands competition and the funkiest band around, The Root Doctors; VIP appearances, games for kids of all ages, merchant sidewalk sales and specials.

Picnic in the Park with Forest Acres + Town Theatre

Tomorrow, Fri., Oct. 28 | 6 p.m. | Pinetree Park

Grab dinner from your favorite Forest Acres restaurant to bring to this concert series featuring well-known Town Theatre and Midlands performers. There’s nothing better than great music and great company – in the BEST neighborhood around! Town Theatre will present the third series of concerts by some fantastic performers that have graced not only the Town Theatre stage but are well known throughout the Midlands. And each concert will also feature some of our Town Theatre youth who are members of the Town Teen Troupe or the Town Tweens. Each concert will begin at 6 PM and will last 45-60 minutes.

Rebecca Goodrich Seezen and Lee Martin will take the stage Friday, October 28. Rebecca grew up on the Town Theatre stage and has enjoyed wonderful roles such as Fantine in Les Mis, Donna in Mamma Mia and The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot. Lee has crooned away in Town’s productions of Hello, Dolly!, Hairspray, The Buddy Holly Story and Newsies. Joining this duo will be McKinley Porth, a member of the Town Teen Troupe who appeared in Shrek Jr. Also performing is Abby Gamble, a member of our Town Tweens who most recently was seen as Amaryllis in The Music Man. Michael Simmons will serve as accompanist.

Flying High Again – The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience & King Nothing: A Tribute to Metallica

Tomorrow, Friday, October 28, 2022 // 7:00pm @Skyline Club

With Special Guests: KING NOTHING – Metallica Tribute

FLYING HIGH AGAIN performs a full-throttle two hour concert experience to recreate the sight, sound and energy of Rock’s most loveable Madman for audiences of all ages. Serving up a blistering set of fan favorite Ozzy material, both as a solo artist and as front man for BLACK SABBATH, Flying High Again pays careful tribute to all eras of Ozzys music, featuring songs from guitarists Tony Iommi, Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, & Zakk Wylde. Flying High Again hits the stage wielding the mannerisms, stage banter and audience participation that make OZZY a global sensation and are committed to make every crowd “GO CRAZY”!!

Spooky Spirits Bash

Tomorrow, Friday, October 28, 2022 // 7:00pm-11:00pm

Join Camp Cole on October 28th from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Junction 800 for a fun Halloween event presented by Southeastern Freight Lines! The event will feature raffle games, food, drinks, and music by DJ Apollo. All funds raised go to providing world class camp experiences for children and adults with disabilities, illnesses, and other life challenges. Join Camp Cole for a spooky night you don’t want to miss.

Dinner and Stories with Soni from Hootie and The Blowfish

Wednesday, November 02, 2022 // 6:30pm

Whether you are from Columbia or not, if you were around in the 90s, you KNEW Hootie and The Blowfish. They were one of THE biggest bands in the world. From a local college band to international superstars in the blink of an eye, Hootie was EVERYWHERE! Join us for a VERY special evening with drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld as he gives us all an inside look into the life of a world-renowned rock star who let that life almost destroy him until he finally reached out for help. Fortunately he did, and since then his life has been one of nothing but beauty. If you stay abreast of anything that goes on in Columbia, you know he gives back to this city in so many ways (the Animal Mission is the one we work together on when I have time). He, Laura, and their kids are fixtures here, so to have him come to the farm to tell stories and sing some songs while we all dine on a farm-fresh meal under the pavilion…under the stars…will be a once in a lifetime treat. All guests will receive a copy of Soni’s new book, “Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride” and the opportunity to have him sign it.

ColaJazz

JAZZ ON THE RIVER

Tonight, Thursday, October 27 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Jazz on the River is a free outdoor music event that takes place every Thursday from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater. The event, presented in partnership with the ColaJazz Foundation, provides the Columbia community with live jazz music, food and drinks on the River. “We want to bring together two of the coolest things about our city – our beautiful rivers and our thriving music and art culture,” says Sean Powers, Founder of Jazz on the River. “Jazz on the River is an exciting outdoor live jazz series set on the banks of the Congaree River and where you can enjoy adult beverages and killer local food trucks with friends, family and your dog! This second season of Jazz on the River showcases an amazing lineup of our top local artists.

Loft Sessions: Pete Neighbour’s All that Jazz!

Tonight, Thursday, October 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The “swingistory” of America’s original art form known as Jazz! Hear and explore why this black American music is so powerful and amazing. The program is all about experiencing and learning about Jazz music! It’s a fun ride with lots of twists and turns.

The ColaJazz Loft Sessions serve as a cultural center where jazz musicians are nurtured with opportunities to collaborate with their peers and perform in front of eager audiences. ColaJazz aims to sustain a tradition of artistic excellence in jazz and foster artistic growth, presenting both local and regional greats, major and established figures in jazz, as well as, our younger generation of artists.

COLAJAZZ PRESENTS… SEASON 2

Sunday, October 30 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm

A collaboration between South Carolina Public Radio and The ColaJazz Foundation, ColaJazz Presents… is a special limited series featuring performances from a diverse group of South Carolina’s top musicians, plus interviews with the artists offering intimate perspectives into their lives, communities, and passion for music. Join host Mark Rapp, executive director of The ColaJazz Foundation, Sunday nights, October 2-December 25, for a celebration of jazz from across the Palmetto State. And stay tuned to this page for videos of performances from the artists featured on the show. ColaJazz Presents concerts are engineered by Matt Buck, unless otherwise noted. LISTEN ON SC PUBLIC RADIO

The Senate

EMO NIGHT HALLOWEEN PROM

SATURDAY OCTOBER 29 // DOORS 6:00 PM / STARTS 7:00 PM

Featuring: Alex Melton, Brand New Eyes, and DJ Olive Arden!!

Newberry Opera House

Hank Lives!

Tonight, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:00 P.M.

Join award-winning songwriter and performer Paul Jefferson in this tribute to Country’s great singer-songwriter, Hank Williams, Sr. Paul’s unique vocal style brings legendary Hank Williams, Sr to life. Listen for old favorites that inspired more contemporary artists.

Local agent, producer, and musician Jon Michaels opens the show with his musical talents.

Halloween Silent Disco

Tomorrow, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 7:00 PM

Ever been to a silent disco? Now is your chance to see what everyone is talking about! It’s basically having the BEST time dancing in silence. We kid you not! There will be DJs providing lots of tunes, but all the sound comes through headphones (that’s the key to the party!). Don your favorite costume, and come dance the night away in the McKibben Street Courtyard. Beer & Wine vendors, as well as food trucks, will be on site.

Summoning Spirits

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 @ 8:00 PM

Summoning Spirits is a séance-meets-magic show that will make you scream! Peter brings to life old legends and haunted stories live on stage, for your delight … and fright. The show combines freaky magic effects with masterful storytelling to create one of the most unique and spine-tingling experiences you will ever be a part of!

Badd Boys Cafe

FRIDAY JAZZ LUNCH

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 @ 11:30 am – 2:00 pm

Join us for lunch on Friday with a side of Jazz by saxophonist Ken Cheeks!

SC State Museum

Fright Night Laser Lights

Tomorrow, Fri., Oct. 28 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Enjoy a frightful night at the SC State Museum in downtown Columbia, featuring a special laser show choreographed to music from the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things in the museum’s planetarium, Dark History Tours and more. Come dressed in your creative costumes!

Spooky Saturday

Sat., Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halloween fun returns to the State Museum – enjoy spooky shows and more. Kids aged 3-12 in costume get FREE general admission!

Dark History Tours

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Get ready for a special kind of history tour! The State Museum is offering a “Dark History Tour” exploring a variety of infamous and legendary tales throughout South Carolina’s history. Discover the true story of Columbia’s catacombs, a series of mysterious tunnels that were built to hide anything from politicians to Confederate gold. Hear stories from Gullah Geechee folklore that are sure to chill you to the bone, and learn about the path General Sherman took during his march through Columbia.

Saluda Shoals Park

ICRC Children’s Theatre presents Murder on the 518

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Red-eye travelers on the westbound 518 are in for a surprise when first one passenger, and then another, mysteriously drop dead right before their eyes — and just as the train is halted by a rock slide in an isolated canyon. Because the pair appears to have been poisoned, anyone and everyone in the train dining car is a suspect! Join ICRC Children’s Theatre at Saluda Shoals Park for this family-friendly murder mystery.

Township Auditorium

Loading Dock Live!

Tonight, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 @ Gates 5:30 pm Show 6:00 pm

The Township Auditorium Foundation will be presenting Terence Young & Finesse. This FREE concert will take place in the loading dock area directly behind the Township Auditorium. Don’t miss a night of great fun, and while you are there ask about getting involved with the Township Foundation.

Trustus Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

SEPTEMBER 30 – OCTOBER 29

DIRECTED AND CHOREOGRAPHED BY TERRANCE HENDERSON

MUSICAL DIRECTION BY CHRIS COCKRELL

Let’s do the Time Warp again! The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Thigpen Main Stage just in time for Halloween. Stuck with a flat tire during a storm, newly engaged love birds Brad and Janet find themselves at the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. What follows is a “strange journey” full of wild characters, huge musical numbers, and fan-favorite moments that are sure to please. This out-of-this-world classic will leave audiences dancing, laughing, and shivering with anticipation!

NoMa Warehouse

Trick or Flea

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 6 PM

The Friday night NoMa Flea you know and love but with a kooky, SPOOKY spin. Come dressed up, flaunt your costumes, shop local tricks and treats, load up on candy, enjoy Halloweeny vibes, sip some brews, and more! Don’t miss it– free to attend! It’s the perfect way to kick off the Halloween weekend… Vee vant to party vith you!

SMOKED

Smoked Masquerade

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28 // 8 PM

Elevate your Halloween Night with our Smoked Masquerade! This ghoulish event begins Friday at 8PM. Come dressed in your spook-tacular best and win our costume contest! Winner will be announced at 10PM and receive a prize. Or fill up your cup with our punch bowls, dine on delectable Hors d’oeuvres, and dance away to our live DJ.