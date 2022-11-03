Koger Center Arts Roundup // 11.3.22

Every Thursday from 4pm – 6pm, the Koger Center Arts Roundup takes the air to discuss upcoming events in the Columbia area.

Koger Center Presents Mummenschanz • 50 Years

Tomorrow, Friday, November 4, 2022 • 7:30 p.m.

MUMMENSCHANZ – Les Musiciens Du Silence

A Poetic Journey into a world of silence.

Since 1972, MUMMENSCHANZ has delighted audiences and electrified theaters all over the world. For its anniversary production – aptly titled “50 Years” – the Swiss multi-award-winning troupe will be taking audiences on a journey of imagination and poetry, showcasing the most beloved sketches from the foundation’s repertoire over the past half-century.

Since its founding in Paris MUMMENSCHANZ has been a global touchstone for contemporary mask-based theater that transcends cultures and linguistic boundaries. The theater company conquered the world without saying a single word, but using a purely visual language of unsupported masks against a black background. The masks, performance techniques and repertoire have all evolved over the course of more than 100 productions, and MUMMENSCHANZ has used them to great effect on every continent.

To mark this anniversary they will take you on a 50-year journey through the fascinating world of MUMMENSCHANZ. It will take a look at the most popular, successful productions of years gone by, featuring legendary characters such as the Clay Masks and the Toilet Paper Faces. “50 Years” will also see appearances by the delicate, air-filled Giants, the Pipe Creature and plenty of other bizarre objects and shapes brought to life by the troupe’s five performers. The production will also include sketches featuring surprising new forms and characters that capture the signature MUMMENSCHANZ spirit. An imaginative, poetic journey that needs no subtitles. “50 Years”: taking audiences on a magical, captivating journey through the infinite – yet familiar — world of imagination conjured by MUMMENSCHANZ. “50 Years” is a playful, interactive experience and a poetic production for all generations.

SC Philharmonic • Prokofiev’s Piano

Saturday, November 5, 2022 • 7:30 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor, op. 33

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, op. 26

Featuring Winner of the 2021 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition Solomon Ge on piano

Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major, op. 88

STATE OF AWE: One part European vacation and one part time travel to the Dawn of the 20th Century, this program offers works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond. Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor was the composer’s musical debut and earned him the designation of “genius.” Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 has the composer’s musical poetry and stimulating themes on full display. You’ll be astounded by Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which will be performed by Solomon Ge, the winner of the 2021 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition. This work of passionate expression flies from the keyboard surrounded by blazing symphonic orchestration – as if Prokofiev himself were with us in the concert hall sitting at his piano.

Student rush tickets are available 30 minutes prior to the concert in select sections. These can be bought at the ticket kiosk in the Koger lobby with a valid student ID.

Broadway in Columbia • Elf the Musical

Tuesday and Wednesday, November 8 – 9, 2022 • 7:30 p.m.

Based on the beloved 2003 Movie, ELF The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsey Chaperone). ELF premiered on Broadway in 2010 and returned for the Holiday 2012 holiday season. The national tour premiered in 2012. The Koger Center for the Arts is the first stop on the 2022 Holiday Season Tour.

Laura Spong: A Passionate Perspective

September 12 – December 18, 2022

The exhibition in the Koger Center Gallery, and throughout the lobby, includes highlights from the later years of Spong’s career, including her large-scale signature piece, Big Red, last exhibited in 2015. Recognized as one of South Carolina’s leading abstract painters, Spong began painting in the 1950s, quickly receiving awards in local and state art exhibitions. It was not until the late 1980s that she committed to being a full-time artist and embarked on a period of enormous productivity and growth. During these later years, Spong moved from her earlier more angular compositions to the organic, complex oil paintings that defined her mature style. In 2015, Spong commented on her work with these words, “First of all, I like to paint – it’s my passion. I move around shapes, forms, textures and colors until the components fall into place, like a child on the floor arranging and rearranging blocks.” Spong’s work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions with pieces acquired for the permanent collections of the Columbia Museum of Art, the South Carolina State Museum and the Greenville County Museum of Art as well as many private collections. Spong was the 2017 recipient of the Governor’s Award for the Arts for Lifetime Achievement, presented annually by the South Carolina Arts Commission.

Opera at USC presents The Crucible

Fri. & Sat., Nov. 4 & 5, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6, 2022 @ 3 p.m.

Location: Drayton Hall Theatre

The Crucible, the Pulitzer Prize winning opera by Robert Ward, is based on Arthur Miller’s 1953 play, The Crucible. The opera takes place during the 17th century Salem witch trials. It was a time when the accusation of witchcraft was used by narrow-minded citizens to destroy others for their personal gain. Several women and men in the town are accused of witchcraft by a group of young girls led by Abigail Williams. Abigail’s infatuation with Proctor (and her jealousy of his wife, Elizabeth) lead Abigail to accuse Elizabeth of witchcraft. John himself is eventually accused as the hysteria grows. John remains loyal to his wife, even admitting in court to his adultery with Abigail in order to expose the fraud. He is not believed and is arrested. John Proctor, along with other innocents, is condemned to the gallows. In a show of courage at the opera’s end, John refuses to sign the false confession that would free him.

Fall Concert: Garnet Chorale and Gamecock Chorale

Mon., Nov. 7, 2022, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Join us for the ever-popular concerts given by our soprano/alto and tenor/bass choirs. This fall we will inaugurate the new names of our Women’s and Men’s Choirs: we are pleased to introduce the Garnet Chorale and the Gamecock Chorale! Inspiring and diverse music from a variety of traditions and times will make for an engaging evening of music for every listener. The concert is free and open to the public.

Location: Incarnation Lutheran Church

USC Percussion Ensemble Performance

Mon., Nov. 7, 2022, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION:School of Music 206 Recital Hall

Swing Shift Big Band Concert

Wed., Nov. 9, 2022, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

LOCATION:School of Music 206 Recital Hall

USC’s jazz ensemble often features well-known jazz artists as guest soloists and frequently premieres arrangements and compositions written by USC jazz faculty and students.

Live Music

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 8 PM

– DEMISER / CROSPITTER / PAEZOR / ABACUS

Live Music

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 8 PM

– KING SAUL AND THE HERETICS

– E.Z. SHAKES

– RICHARD AND THE TWINS

Movie Mockery

Monday, Nov. 7 // 8:30 PM

This week on TOPHER’S MOVIE MOCKERY…ROBBIE COLTRANE, DAVID JAMES ELLIOTT, & EUGENE LEVY – GOOBY (Because everybody needs a friend) with special guest JENN SNYDER.

Each week Topher is joined by a couple of special guest comedians who help him make fun of a movie that’s usually pretty terrible, providing live comedy commentary while watching the movie with an audience, Mystery Science Theater-style. Sometimes there are extra surprises like musical guests, raffles for prizes, and freebies we give away that have something to do with the movie.

if ART Gallery

Friday, November 4 @ 8pm

Helen Gillet with special guest Swiss drummer Simon Berz

present SHAKING SOULS: WEATHER VEINS

Electronic Cello and Drums duo

At (the former) if ART Gallery at 1223 Lincoln Street.

Sam & Illia Live Music!

Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3 // 5-9 PM

Enjoy live music in our outdoor beer gardens featuring local artists, Sam and Illia!

The High Tides

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 6-10 PM

Enjoy Live Music from The High Tides! Plenty of space for you and the family in our outdoor beer gardens. Bring your folding chairs and claim your spot or enjoy one of our newly built picnic tables near the stage!

Mark Webb Jr – Live Music!

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 1-4 PM

An incredible voice from the Upstate in SC and avid Braves Fan- enjoy his music live from our outdoor stage in our outdoor beer gardens!

Cravin’ Melon Acoustic!

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 6-9 PM

Cravin’ Melon Acoustic Duo is taking our stage! Enjoy live music from these talented artists in our outdoor beer garden – arrive early and bring those folding chairs and blankets to snag your spot in our beer gardens!

Classic Cars Cruise In!

Sunday, Nov. 6 // 12-4 PM

Calling all American Classic & Hotrods to show off their chrome! Enjoy as many as 30-50 classic cars on site – bring the whole family for Sunday Funday in our outdoor areas! This is a FREE EVENT to see some muscle cars up close and personal and enjoy a craft beer along your class car Sunday stroll!

3rd Annual Contractors for Hope Concert

Wednesday, Nov. 9 // 5-9 PM

In the Midlands, 1 in 10 people, including 1 in 6 children, face hunger daily. Harvest Hope Food Bank is a lifeline that provides a basic level of security through their food pantry located on Shop Road and their partnerships with hundreds of other non-profits across the state. To help meet their mission of building a hunger-free tomorrow, Harvest Hope must utilize thousands of volunteers, and donations of food and financial gifts each year.



The 3rd annual Contractors for Hope Concert will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Steel Hand Brewing in Cayce to benefit Harvest Hope. The event will feature live music, raffle items, food and beverages. This annual event began during the pandemic as building contractors throughout the region wanted to come together and help those affected.

The American Way Lake Murray Dam Ride

Saturday, November 05, 2022, 2:00pm

Live musical performances by: Jimmy Loftis, Brooks Herring, Carter Lybrand

Greater Chapin Area Holiday Open House

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

33rd Annual Greater Chapin Area Holiday Open House. Kick off your holiday season with the Greater Chapin Area Holiday Open House! Area restaurants and businesses are offering special offers and activities throughout the event.

Leeza Gibbons’ Dare 2 Care

Tonight, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 @ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Join Leeza Gibbons and special guests to benefit Leeza’s Care Connection on November 3, 2022, from 6-9 pm. This year’s theme, “Find Your HeART” features celebrity, local artists and a collaborative art project. Gala offers many opportunities to support our work, from raffles to local craft beer and wine pulls and art for sale in our silent auction. Location: R2i2 Conference Center. All proceeds support Leeza’s Care Connection, South Carolina’s only comprehensive resource and support center offering free services and support for families and caregivers caring for a loved one with a chronic illness like Alzheimer’s.

The 63rd Midlands Regatta

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Columbia Sailing Club invites you to our 63rd Annual Midlands Regatta – famous throughout the Southeast as a weekend of fun on and off the water. Two days of racing on waters still warm enough to swim in. Friday evening happy hour and a Saturday evening party with a live band and food trucks on site. For the juniors a Saturday party with entertainment at the beach house.

Holiday Soiree at Wingard’s Market

FRIDAY , NOVEMBER 4 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Lexington’s Wingard’s Market is hosting its annual Holiday Soiree November 4-5! Enjoy Cocktails & Charcuterie in the Greenhouse from 2pm to close. Wingard’s will have special musical quests, shopping specials and great giveaways all weekend!

Wine Walk & Main Street Shop and Dine Night on First Fridays in Downtown Newberry

Tomorrow, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 @ 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Historic Downtown Newberry hosts the Wine Walk on First Fridays. Tickets and passport available at the Community Hall. An assortment of wines await at local businesses. Stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street from 4-9pm. Open only to pedestrians, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining and retailers sidewalk shopping as you have more room to roam!

Fall Back Festival

Tomorrow, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 @ 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Stroll, Sip, Shop, & Dine! Attending West Columbia’s 6th Annual Fall Back Fest is the best way to celebrate the fall season. Held at the 100 Block of State Street in West Columbia, SC, local artists will be painting temporary murals on the street. Some of the best local bands, Seventy Six & Sunny and Prettier Than Matt, will be playing live. The annual event hosts new artists and new murals each year, promising a unique experience only attending the event provides. The shops stay open late to sip, dine, shop, and stroll along State Street enjoying the cozy ambiance created by the café lights hung across the street. For more shopping options, explore the West Columbia Interactive Art Park on the way to the Meeting Street Artisan Market Night Market for even more diverse gift options.

Veteran’s Parade

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 @ 3:00 PM

The 20th Anniversary Lexington County Veteran’s Parade in Downtown Lexington goes down Main Street and honors our veterans, active military, ROTC groups and first responders.

First Thursday At Chayz Lounge

Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3 // Door: 6PM ; Show: 7-9PM

Come unwind to the sounds of smooth, soulful jazz, R&B and funky grooves paired with our Signature Cocktails & Light Bites specials. Each week we feature musicians whose main goal is to have you singing and dancing to some of their favorite songs set to jazz. Come ready to have a blast!

The Charles Page Trio Presents A Night of Soulful Grooves

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 7PM

Experience an evening of jazzy, soulful, funky grooves as only The Charles Page Trio can deliver. They’ll have you dancing to songs by some of your favorite artists, including Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, The Gap Band, Quincy Jones, Blackstreet, Santana, Kem, Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson, and more.

JJ Sansaverino Presents An Evening of Jazzy Grooves

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 8PM

Join this chart-topping guitarist for a night of jazzy, soulful, “Benson meets Santana” style grooves. This internationally known musician has toured with reggae legends Maxi Priest, Shaggy, The Marley Family & many jazz greats. He will mesmerize you with his high energy performance of your favorite songs.

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Sunday, Nov. 6 // Brunch at Noon ; Live Jazz from 1pm – 3pm

Experience a relaxing afternoon of wine, mimosas, and delicious dishes in an elegant space with live jazz. You’ll enjoy the best in smooth jazz as well as your favorite R&B and soul tunes set to jazz. It’s a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon.

TÁR Oct. 27-Nov. 6

Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra.

TILL Oct. 27-Nov. 6

Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.

GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP AT THE MOVIES 2022 (DAY TWO!)

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 3PM

The Grateful Dead return to cinemas worldwide for the 2022 Meet-Up At The Movies celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the legendary Europe ‘72 Album by bringing the previously unreleased Tivoli Concert Hall, 4/17/72 performance to the big screen. The sixth show on the Grateful Dead’s famous Europe ’72 tour was a return engagement to the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 17, 1972. Now fully restored and color corrected in High Definition with audio mixed from the 16-track analog master tapes, Tivoli 4/17/72 features nearly an hour and a half of the Grateful Dead at a peak of their performing career. The show’s many highlights include an overview of the Dead’s 1972 touring repertoire, including magnificent versions of “China Cat Sunflower>I Know You Rider”, “Big Railroad Blues”, “Truckin’”, and many more of the Dead’s classics, as well as the first live performance of “He’s Gone”, and other new songs including “Ramble on Rose”, “Jack Straw”, and “One More Saturday Night”. Pigpen, on what would prove to be his last tour with the Grateful Dead, is well-represented by three songs, including the broadcast’s opening number, “Hurts Me Too”.

Sam Edwards Trio – River Rat Brewery – Sunday Brunch

Sunday, Nov. 6 // 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Free First Thursday at the CMA

Today, Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 10:00 am-8:00 pm

Enjoy free admission courtesy of Dominion Energy and extended hours. Go on a guided tour of featured exhibitions European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis at 6:00 p.m. and see the Allen University Percussion Ensemble perform at 6:30 p.m. Be on Boyd Plaza in the evening for live music, food vendors, and a beer garden courtesy of The Whig. Plaza events by First Thursday on Main.

The Contemporaries present Public Art Walk

Tonight, Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 5:30 pm-6:30 pm

Meet CMA affinity group the Contemporaries on Boyd Plaza for a walking tour — guided by the talented public-art docents of One Columbia — exploring the amazing public art around the Main Street District. Cities gain value through public art, including cultural, social, and economic value. Columbia’s public art reflects and reveals its history, culture and vision, and helps create a unique environment that distinguishes the capital city from other cities throughout the state. After the tour, sip on a brew at Smoked and discuss the art you saw. Registration suggested, as space is limited. Admission includes one drink ticket.

Public Tour: Featured Exhibitions

Tonight, Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 6:00 pm-7:00 pm

Take a guided tour of European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis. Learn about art from the Italian Renaissance in the CMA Collection courtesy of Samuel H. Kress and the Modernist expressions of Elizabeth Catlett and her contemporaries who used their art to change the world.

Allen University Percussion Ensemble Groove Presentation

Tonight, Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 6:30 pm-7:30 pm

Enjoy contemporary chamber works for three to four percussionists showcasing a high variety of grooves and technical development. Presented by the Allen University Percussion Ensemble. Free as part of First Thursday at the CMA.

CMA Chamber Music on Main

Monday, November 7 | Happy Hour and Galleries Open 6:00 p.m. | Concert 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Join us to kick off the newest season of CMA Chamber Music on Main with an all-star cast of five magnificent musicians: Dominic Desautels on clarinet, Arnaud Sussmann on violin, Beth Guterman Chu on viola, Alice Yoo on cello, and the series’ artistic director, Andrew Armstrong, on piano. Featuring works by Julia Perry, Ludwig van Beethoven, Florence Price, Johan Halvorsen, Fryderyk Chopin, and Frank Bridge. Presented by Dr. John J. Stucker and Ms. April Lucas.

Art in Focus with Dr. Frank Martin

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 11:30 am-12:00 pm

In a series of 20-minute spotlight talks, Dr. Frank Martin and guests explore themes found in an individual artwork on view, offering an opportunity to discover new insights with a true Renaissance specialist. Art in Focus features pieces in the CMA’s Kress Collection, both in the exhibition European Splendors and the CMA Collection galleries.

KASSI ASHTON – NASHVILLE HITS THE ROOF

Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3 // 8:00 PM

Country music star Kassi Ashton comes to Tin Roof! Nashville Hits the Roof is a FREE concert series featuring the next big name in Country music!

THE GREAT RESET

Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3 // 10:00 PM

The Great Reset brings their high energy party to Columbia to help us sing and dance all night long.

NIGHT BEFORE THE STORM PARTY SERIES

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 // 4:00 PM

Every Friday this Fall, we are throwing the biggest parties with live music, food, & fun! Whether you’re traveling in to watch your team play the Gamecocks or you’re cheering in the student section on Saturdays at Willy B! We are your destination for an action-packed fall! See you at the roof! This Week’s Live music – Alex Butler 10PM & Derek Lersch 530PM

SENATE STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 1:00 PM

Who is ready for the tastiest block party of the year? We have over 20 different food trucks coming from all over the state to supply your hunger. We will have live music all day starting at 1pm for this fall festival!

JC ANDERSEN

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 8:30 PM

Drink, dance, repeat with live tunes by JC Andersen!

DJ PAYNE

Sunday, Nov. 6 // 12:30 AM

We get an extra hour, since it’s daylight savings time, so DJ Payne takes over the Tin Roof stage and keeps you moving on the dance floor till close after JC Andersen.

HUMP DAY BUMP DAY WITH DJ NUKE

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 // 10:00 PM

This Fall we are throwing a changeup on our Wednesday and bringing back “Hump Day Bump Day’ the best DJs keep you moving and the bass thumping all night long!

BLITZKID – ESCAPE THE GRAVE TOUR

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 7PM

Forming in 1997, Blitzkid were crucial in the development and spread of the style of music that came to be known as horrorpunk, and remains one of its leading exponents. The band is led by singer/bassist- Argyle Goolsby and singer/guitarist- TB Monstrosity. Since their inception, Blitzkid has released 7 indie and major-label studio albums, has appeared on numerous compilations, and toured extensively both nationally and internationally.

WREKCING BALL: A Tribute To Miley Cyrus

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 9PM

Oso Oso ‘Sore Thumb’ Album Release Tour with M.A.G.S + Anxious

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 // 7PM

Meet the Author: Stephen Graham Jones

Tomorrow, Friday, November 4, 2022 | 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

NYT Bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones discusses being a Native American author, horror writing, and his latest books The Only Good Indians and My Heart is a Chainsaw. The author talk will be followed by a reception, book sale and book signing.

Crafternoon: Naturally Christmas

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Let’s be creative! It’s a festive occasion. Make your holiday decorations with all-natural materials.

Anime Palooza

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us for a Saturday of Anime. Pick up a Watch Schedule at Richland Library Ballentine today!

Movie Matinee: Nope

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

WHAT’S A BAD MIRACLE? Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, and the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Portrait Photography

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

We will use our smartphone, compact, and DSLR cameras to photo-capture props and found objects. The foundational concepts of photography will be taught through capturing the props.

Movie Matinee: Inherent Vice

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Private eye Doc Sportello’s ex-old lady shows up with a story about her current billionaire land developer boyfriend whom she just happens to be in love with, and a plot by his wife and her boyfriend to kidnap that billionaire and throw him in a loony bin.

Monday Morning Makers : Felt Story Boards

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Feed that drive to create and rediscover your sense of wonder and excitement. Discover something new with our projects of the week, which are appropriate for those 5 or more years old. All ages and creative abilities are welcome!

Teen Anime/Manga Night

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us to watch and discuss your favorite anime (and discover some new ones!)

Attitude of Gratitude: Vision Board of Gratefulness

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

What is a Gratitude Vision Board? A gratitude vision board is … exactly that! It’s a vision board that’s all about the people, experiences, and things in your life that make you feel grateful and appreciative. If it sounds simplistic, consider how easily we all tend to focus on the negative. In the month of November, we should have an attitude of gratitude when we think of Thanksgiving. Creating a vision board is a great way to remind yourself of what you are grateful for. Attitude is a choice – your choice. Right now, you can choose to make a change. Choose to click below and register, this is an in person event. In Everything Give Thanks!

Telescope Observing Night

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Join us for an evening of night sky exploration with our telescope and binoculars. We’ll look at the Moon, planets, and other interesting night sky objects.

Movie Matinee: What’s Up, Doc?

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A SCREWBALL COMEDY. REMEMBER THEM? A mild-mannered man from Iowa travels to San Francisco for a convention and ends up in a screwball situation in which he must recover four identical bags.

Teen Maker: Creative Writing

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Let’s write creatively at your own pace and at your own level! Do you like to write or want to learn to write creatively? We can help give you the confidence to take your imagination and put it on the written page. All teens welcome! If you do not have a notebook or pen do not fret we have your back!

Winter Wreath Making

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Kick-off this holiday season by making a wreath. Use the materials provided to make a festive, one-of-a-kind wreath for your home!

Movie Matinee: The incredibles

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

NO GUT, NO GLORY. Bob was one of the world’s greatest superheroes fifteen years ago; now he’s an insurance adjuster, living in the suburbs. Wanting to get back into action, he gets his chance when a mysterious call summons him to an island for a top-secret assignment.

Jazz Party at The Aristocrat

Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3 // 8-11 PM

A good old fashioned jazz party at The Aristocrat! The Amos Hoffman Trio plays the first set then opens up the stage into a jam session for all musicians. The Aristocrat is the place to be for jazz on Thursdays!

Friday Night Jazz at the Aristocrat

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 8-11 PM

Robert Gardiner – Saxophone / Nick Brewer – Piano / Woody Lingle – Bass / Kyle Duppstadt – Drums

MARK RAPP GROUP AT THE JOINT

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 9PM-12AM

The Mark Rapp Group presents hip, sophisticated and cool jazz at The Joint. Rapp has released 8 diverse recordings and appears as a sideman on a myriad of projects including Disney’s “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” alongside Roy Hargrove, Dave Brubeck, Esperanza Spalding and others. Rapp has performed in jazz clubs and festivals around the world from Croatia, Brasil, Austria, New Orleans, New York and more. Rapp was a “Top Emerging Trumpeter” in Downbeat Magazine and debuted at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Mothers Day In November

Tomorrow, Friday, November 04, 2022, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Singer songwriter Lang Owen celebrates his mother for bringing him into this world with a musical performance on Friday, November 4 at Jubilee! Circle. Owen says “From what I understand, some cultures and families celebrate the mother more so than the child on birthdays, which is understandable given she did all the laborious creative work. With this show I want to express my gratitude to my mother for bringing me into this world by sharing some songs. I hope folks will attend the show with their mothers – in person or in spirit – and we can appreciate them too.” Joining Owen on stage are Todd Mathis on guitar and Moses Andrews III on keyboards. Poet Al Black opens the show with a reading of poems from his Madonna Series.

Laura Story Music

Tomorrow, Friday, November 04, 2022, 7:00pm

Location: Columbia International University

Laura Story is a Bible teacher, worship leader, GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter, and bestselling author. Laura’s music and writing show God’s love and grace intersecting with real life, and serve as a reminder that despite questions or circumstances, He is the ultimate author of our story. Laura recently released a new book When God Doesn’t Fix It; Lessons You Never Wanted to Learn, Truths You Can’t Live Without.

Where’s Waldo? Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, November 05, 2022, 10:00am-1:00pm

Stop by Odd Bird Books between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, November 5 for a Where’s Waldo? scavenger hunt! Waldo will be hidden not only in the bookstore, but throughout the Arcade Mall as well. Prizes for all participants, plus one grand prize. All ages are welcome.

JAZZ ON THE RIVER

Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Jazz on the River is a free outdoor music event that takes place every Thursday from 6–9 PM at the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater. The event, presented in partnership with the ColaJazz Foundation, provides the Columbia community with live jazz music, food and drinks on the River. “We want to bring together two of the coolest things about our city – our beautiful rivers and our thriving music and art culture,” says Sean Powers, Founder of Jazz on the River.

COLAJAZZ PRESENTS… SEASON 2

Sunday, Nov. 6 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm

A collaboration between South Carolina Public Radio and The ColaJazz Foundation, ColaJazz Presents… is a special limited series featuring performances from a diverse group of South Carolina’s top musicians, plus interviews with the artists offering intimate perspectives into their lives, communities, and passion for music. Join host Mark Rapp, executive director of The ColaJazz Foundation, Sunday nights, October 2-December 25, for a celebration of jazz from across the Palmetto State. LISTEN ON SC PUBLIC RADIO Sundays at 8PM.

TAI VERDES HDTV TOUR

Tonight, Thursday Nov. 3 // DOORS 7:00 PM / STARTS 8:00 PM

Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai Verdes was an essential worker with a 9-to-5 job at a Los Angeles Verizon Wireless store. Now with his debut album TV, he has one of the biggest viral hits in the US, “Stuck In The Middle,” hailed by The New York Times as one of the “Best Songs of 2020.” After posting a series of TikTok videos, Tai’s breakout single “Stuck In The Middle” took flight and his next single “A-O-K” followed a similar path. Tai has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The TODAY Show, as well as Lollapalooza 2021 to a crowd of 35,000 people, which was his first-ever live set.

Appalachian Road Show

Tonight, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:00 P.M.

Award-winning lead singer and banjoist Barry Abernathy, tenor singer and mandolinist Darrell Webb, Grammy award-winning fiddler and producer Jim Van Cleve, legendary upright bassist Todd Phillips, and guitar phenom Zeb Snyder honor the music and storytelling of Appalachian tradition while bringing a modern vigor to the stage. Appalachian Road Show’s latest album Tribulation was nominated for five International Bluegrass Music Awards. Their self-titled debut album produced powerful versions of gospel songs like “Long Black Train,” ballads like “Anna Lee,” and even reels like “Dance, Dance, Dance.” These artists grew up singing in church and at the feet of grandparents who were musicians and preachers. They bring their music style of songs and stories from the mountains and hollers of North Carolina and Virginia to the coal mines of West Virginia and Kentucky into their performance at the Opera House this November.

The Karens Comedy

Tomorrow, Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 P.M.

Karen Mills has spent a lifetime entertaining. Karen appeared on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent and has had numerous appearances on The Grand Ole Opry. Karen looks for the funny in every situation. Even Ovarian cancer couldn’t stop her from turning pain into punchlines, and in 2106 she was chosen to present her talk “Cancer is a Laughing Matter” at TEDxChattanooga. Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.” Karen’s clean shows in performing arts centers around the country have made her a favorite among theater audiences.

Gaelic Storm

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8:00 P.M.

This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. The dedication to live shows dates to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. Due to their discovery at the pub, by the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film Titanic (where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class”). During their career, Gaelic Storm has topped the Billboard World Chart six times, made appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlined the largest Irish festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Jukebox Saturday Night

Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era, performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie, and more! Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols. This energetic group will have you tapping your toes, clapping your hands, and moving in your seat. Come join this fun-filled events for all ages.

PC Wind Ensemble

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:00 P.M.

In this fall concert, join students and faculty from Presbyterian College as well as the surrounding community for an evening of classical and contemporary Chamber music. The PC Wind Ensemble and Chamber Winds provide not only meaningful music performances but also informative and welcoming concerts. The goal is to make the audience feel at home.

FRIDAY JAZZ LUNCH

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 @ 11:30 am – 2:00 pm

Join us for lunch on Friday with a side of Jazz by saxophonist Ken Cheeks!

First Sunday

Today, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2022 from 12 – 5 p.m.

General admission is only $1 for guests on the first Sunday of every month! PLUS enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows, for only $5 each!

Lower Saluda WineFest

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4 // 6-9 PM

Come out to Saluda Shoals Park for a wine walk on the riverfront! Taste 15 different wines and enjoy live music. Food trucks will have food for purchase. Take home a commemorative tasting glass!

Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence

Saturday, November 05, 2022 / Doors 6:30pm Show 7:30pm

Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence sharing one stage and performing together with a full band! With special guest Alexandra Kay

Soundbites: First Fridays | David Glymph Live!

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 5 // 7-10 PM

Come enjoy the smooth sounds and covers by Saxophonist David Glymph. While here, enjoy the All You Can Eat Bar Bites buffet in our all-new expansion; Suite Eight.

Vintage Con 2022: Time Warp

Saturday, Nov. 5 // 6 PM

Vintage Con will be a two-day event, kicking off Saturday, Nov 5 at 6pm with a Vintage Fashion Show, followed by a moderated panel discussion with NoMa Warehouse’s vintage collectors and curators. They will discuss sourcing, repairing, appraising, and selling vintage goods including clothes, furniture, toys, vinyl, and more! The panel will then take questions from the audience. The event continues on Sunday for guests to visit with collectors, shop, receive styling tips, and enjoy brunch.

Teen Art Club at NoMa Warehouse

Wednesday, Nov. 9 // 6-8 PM

Teen Art Club is for anyone aged 13-18 interested in art and in exploring all things ART! Members of Art Club can have fun while exploring artistic mediums and hanging out with friends! Beginning in November 2022, the Teen Art Club will meet once a month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each meeting, the Teen Art Club will explore different mediums or activities, and give members time to work on the project of their choice. All meetings will be led by a professional artist who will be available to guide, instruct, and answer questions.