November 18th: COLAROO IS BACK!

by Cameron Boon // Colaroo Media Contact

The “Micro Music Festival” COLAROO Just Announced Their 2021 Dates And Line Up!

Mark your calendars. On November 18th, the local event company Solid Entertainment will be hosting the 2nd annual Colaroo Music Festival! The event will be managed by students from USC’s own program of Sport and Entertainment Management.

“When I was first conceiving this event, I wanted to create a festival with University students in mind. Not only to be created for students but also by students. I have had some fantastic interns that came from USC’s Sport and Entertainment program, and I wanted to be able to provide opportunities for others while working for to retain talented young professionals for Columbia.”

“These students along with my management will be involved with every step of the planning process and the production of the event. There is an operating budget that will be used to pay for entertainers, marketing, and all other event related expenses.” Dave Britt – SPTE 590 Professor, owner, Solid Entertainment Group.

“As a class, we are all very excited to be working together to put on Colaroo. This has been an exhilarating experience for me personally, because I not only get to plan and execute the event, I also get to participate in the event as a musician. This class has not only greatly expanded my knowledge about event production but it has also boosted my confidence about being prepared to go work in the industry as an adult.” – Cameron Boon – USC intern planning Colaroo

This year’s event will take place on two stages.

The Colaroo Inside Stage

8:00 – 8:45 – Travel Therapy / 9:15 – 10 – Bull Street Garage / 10:30 – 11:30 – Palmetto Roots / 12:00 – until – DJ D’Juan

The Colaroo Outdoor Stage

8:30 – 9:15 – Mary English Moore – 9:45 – 10:30 – DJ Tony Chu / 11 – 12 – DJ Speenz

The event will take place at: The Main Course, 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Doors open at 7 pm and showtime is 8 pm.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of show and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com and www.colaroo.live

*A portion of proceeds will benefit Pawmetto Lifeline and Harvest Hope Food Bank.