Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 09.14.21

Thanks to everyone that came out to our karaoke night this past Thursday at the New Brookland Tavern! More fun events to come, like our upcoming % night at Chipotle on September 21st! Come meet the DJs behind your favorite local station.

If you have no idea what charts are and you clicked to find out, let’s dive in:

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Any Shape You Take by Indigo De Souza, an indie rocker out of Asheville, NC.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!