Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 09.21.21

Hello Columbia community, music world and beyond! Our percent night with Chipotle is TONIGHT from 5-9, so be sure to come on out to meet your favorite local DJs and eat your weight in queso. It is also the beloved and sacred night of September 21, so you know it’s gonna be good.

Also coming up is our BACK 2 SCHOOL RAVE at the New Brookland Tavern, which is sure to be an insanely fun pre-game day celebration.

Now, let’s dive into our chart..

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Any Shape You Take by Indigo De Souza, an indie rocker out of Asheville, NC.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!