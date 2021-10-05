Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 10.05.21

Hello hello! Tonight is another one of our super cool open mic nights at the New Brookland Tavern. Our premiere event of that was last week and ROCKED!

Also coming up this Thursday is another one of our equally sick karaoke nights, so come on out to kick off fall break the right way!

Now, let’s dive into our chart…

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Local Valley by José González, known for crafting an indie pop & acoustic hybrid sound on his albums.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!