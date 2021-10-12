Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 10.12.21

Well hello! Fancy seeing you here on our WordPress page. Have you heard the amazing news? Our fundraiser week is fast approaching, and we just announced an incredibly incredible CONCERT at the New Brookland Tavern next Friday!

Featuring four FREAKING TERRIFIC acts from southern acoustic to garage rock indie, missing this would be like drinking 6 four lokos to pregame your ex’s wedding. You’re only hurting yourself. Stay tuned on our Instagram for the announcement of the rest of our super fun fundraiser week events!

Now, let’s dive into our chart…

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Local Valley by José González, known for crafting an indie pop & acoustic hybrid sound on his albums. Two weeks in a row González! Keep it going!

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!