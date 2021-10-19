Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 10.19.21

Well hello again! For those that don’t know, our fundraiser week is HAPPENING RIGHT NOW, and we have an incredible week of cool events planned! Tonight is our open mic night AND costume contest at the New Brookland Tavern, so be sure to dress up and come out! Even if you stick a polka dot on your face, it still counts, so no excuses!

Our finale event is this Saturday also at NBT, and features four FREAKING TERRIFIC acts from southern acoustic to garage rock indie. I will once again reiterate, missing this will only hurt yourself. Check out our Instagram for the rest of our super fun fundraiser week events!

Now, let’s dive into our chart…

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Stunning & Atrocious by Fleece, self-dubbed “gay rockers.” Vibes=immaculate.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!