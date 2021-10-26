Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 10.26.21

We just ended our fundraiser week and it was so FREAKING FUN! If you donated, a million times thank you! We love what we do here at WUSC and it wouldn’t be possible without you. We are SO close to our goal, so if you’d still like to donate, please do so at this page! The fun events don’t stop there, tonight is our open mic night at the New Brookland Tavern, so be sure to come out! Entry is once again FREE!

Now, let’s dive into our chart…

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Crocus by The Ophelias, an indie rock quartet out of Cincinnati.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!