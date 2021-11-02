Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 11.02.21

You know what day it is! Top 30 chart day, the best part of your Tuesday. Before we jump into that though, don’t forget that tonight we’ve got our weekly open mic night! We’ve had a lot of great acts in these past few weeks from piano players to singers to poets to comedians, so whatever it is you wanna do, do it! We will support you.

Now, let’s dive into our chart…

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Campus by Royel Otis. With this duo’s debut they wanted to capture the feeling of the windows down in the car and the sun out, something like a memory from your childhood.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!