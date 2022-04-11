Photo Gallery: The Brook & The Bluff!

by WUSC Blog Staff // Photos by Leigha Gray

On Friday night, The Township Auditorium hosted Nashville-based band The Brook & The Bluff & Rainbow Kitten Surprise for a night of alternative bliss! Check out some photos from the night below taken by the talented Leigha Gray, a member of the UofSC photography club, and stay tuned for some exclusive images of RKS.

To see more, check out the entire photo gallery for yourself here! Stay tuned for a look inside of Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s set.

Similar Posts: