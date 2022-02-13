Playlist: Some of Groove Girl’s Favorite Love Songs

by Camryn Teder // Groove Girl

I know this season is slightly controversial for some, but love is still real people! And you don’t need a partner to know it. Some of these songs are for people , others for careers, activities, pets , or even just life. Some are passionate and energizing, others soft and slow. There are many ways to love, and many things to love. So I hope you love something today! Check out my playlist below!