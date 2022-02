by WUSC Blog Staff

In honor of black history month, WUSC DJ Frances 4Eva made a playlist of some of her favorite black female artists. Give a listen below and let us know your favorite song in the comments!

Listen to Frances4Eva’s show They Cried Power from 2-4 PM on Saturdays! She has a specialty show that highlights women of color. Also, check out the interview she did with Indigo De Souza here!