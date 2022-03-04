Podcast: Culture Jam w/ Jordan Coleman!

by Zoe Baskerville // Baby Z

It’s me, Baby Z, and I’m back with another episode of my Garnet Media music podcast Culture Jam. This week, my good friend Jordan Coleman joins me for a discussion about the importance of the soundtracks and scores in your favorite films and television shows. Following the recent second season finale of the hit HBO show Euphoria, we take it back to the pilot episode and break down the use of music in the episode and the show as a whole. Listen in and check back next week for another episode.

Check out Baby Z’s show The Block Party every Tuesday from 4-5 PM, and follow guest Jordan Coleman here ! And check out Baby Z’s previous podcast interview with The Third Floor here !