Podcast: Culture Jam w/ The Third Floor

by Zoe Baskerville // Baby Z

It’s me, Baby Z, and I’m back with my Garnet Media music podcast, Culture Jam. This week, I sit down with the student band The Third Floor. Following their first live performance, the band reflects on their formation as a band, getting established in the local scene, and just trying to be “genuine people who also play music.” Listen in below and check back next week for another episode.

