SHAKY KNEES 2021 RECAP!
by Hadley Schaffer // DJ Duckington
This year, Shaky Knees was kind enough to grant me a media credential for their first music festival since 2019, and it made for one of the best weekends of my life. As soon as I saw this year’s lineup, I knew I wanted to go, and having the opportunity to be there representing WUSC was such an unbelievable experience.
Since the festival was a full three days of performances, I split up my coverage into a few articles, so check the links below for some day-by-day recaps, as well as a ranking of my favorite performances and more!
I am so incredibly grateful to the Shaky team for allowing this to happen, and I can’t wait for next year!